Why facial SPF is essential, even on cloudy days
UV damage is known to be the most common cause of aging skin. Many dermatologists warn their patients against the risks of not wearing sunscreen on your skin all year long, not just on sunny days.
You probably already know that UV rays emanate from sunlight, but to understand how damaging the sun can be even on a cloudy day, you need to understand the two distinct types of UV rays: UVA and UVB rays.
UVB rays are slightly weaker and can't pass through clouds. On the other hand, UVA rays are persistent and penetrate through clouds, meaning although you may not feel yourself getting burned if you're not wearing SPF, your skin is unprotected and can still be damaged by these UVB rays.
By including SPF moisturizer within your skincare routine, you'll effectively be protecting your face from both UVA and UVB rays that cause premature aging. Here are our top picks.
Mineral Fusion, Mineral SPF 40 Moisturizer, 3.4 oz
$22.50
The Mineral Fusion's Mineral SPF 40 Moisturizer is sourced from 100% vegan-friendly and natural antioxidants ingredients, like Shea Butter and Mineral Water. After application, your skin is left feeling replenished, healthy, and protected. SPF 40 means the protection will last for long periods.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
$18.99
There's a reason this is one of the top dermatologist-recommended skincare brands. The Broad Spectrum SPF30 paired with Ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II provides daily protection, while Niacinamide and hyaluronic acid moisturizers soothe the skin. It's also fragrance-free and designed with a non-irritative formula so suitable for sensitive skin.
Moisturizer For Face with SPF 30
$19.95 (was $42.00)
This moisturizer is sourced from plant-based ingredients and provides an all-natural way of combining collagen regeneration with the protection against UV rays. The formula consists of botanical antioxidant extracts, vitamin A (retinyl palmitate) and hydrolyzed oat protein, restorative peptides, moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid replenish ceramides. Collectively, they act as a layer of protection and a revived healthy glow.
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Photo-Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
$69.00
The Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Photo-Brightening Moisturizer uses vitamin E to smooth and brighten your skin, and this anti-aging face cream uses a complex formula to provide an oil-free moisturizer absorbed into the skin instantly.
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF50, Fragrance-Free, 1.7 Fl Oz
$16.79
Buy 1, get 1 40% off
Incorporate this affordable daily facial moisturizer into your morning skincare routine. With SPF50+, your skin will be protected from UV rays for extensive periods, making this suitable for those with fairer skin and prone to getting burnt easily. The non-irritant and non-comedogenic formula means those with sensitive skin won't have to worry about inflammatory side effects.
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 (1.7 oz.)
$29.50
Micronized zinc and octinoxate actively shield the surface of your skin from the damaging UVB and UVA rays that beat from above all-day without us knowing. At the same time, hyaluronic acid revives that damage already caused, pumping moisture into the skin's follicles.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
$32.00
You’re in safe hands with Kiehl’s, a trusted brand since 1851. Due to its fast-absorbing capabilities, you don’t need to stress about waiting for it to try before applying your makeup. Leaving a silky soft texture to your skin while simultaneously shielding it from sun damage, your skin will be left looking and feeling youthful.
