Early data from South Africa suggests that the omicron variant may be milder than previous ones, but Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press briefing on Tuesday that this insight could have been influenced by a younger cohort of those infected. “It’s still too early to be able to determine the precise severity of disease,” the chief medical advisor to the president said, adding that what is currently available is still an anecdotal picture. The information he referenced is a Dec. 4, 2021 report from Steve Biko/Tshwane District Hospital Complex in South Africa based on the first two weeks of the omicron wave in Tshwane, which had seen a different clinical picture compared to previous waves in the country. About 70% of COVID-19 cases had not needed supplemental oxygen, and few patients had developed COIVD-19 pneumonia or had required high-level care. Average hospital stays had dropped to 2.8 days compared to the 8.5 days recorded in the area over the previous 18 months. While South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that almost all cases of the coronavirus in Tshwane are due to the new variant, it was unable to confirm that every instance of the infection from the report was the omicron variant since the PCR machine used doesn’t screen for the S-gene. “A reasonable assumption is being made that the cases described here represent infection with the new variant,” the report noted.

“It might — and I underscore ‘might’ — be less severe, as shown by the ratio of hospitalizations per number of new cases. However, this could be influenced by the fact that many in this particular cohort are young individuals,” Fauci cautioned. “The hospital stays seem to be less and the use of supplemental oxygen needs to be less. Again, I caution you, these are still preliminary.”