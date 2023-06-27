Eastern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality conditions across the Midwest as a new wave of wildfire smoke blows from Canada across the Great Lakes. At 10 a.m. CDT, the AQI in Milwaukee was 240, just shy of reaching ‘dangerous’ levels, according to the Plume Labs air quality scale.

“Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody,” Plume Labs said about conditions when the AQI exceeds 250. The unhealthy air quality is due to Fine Particulate Matter, or particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Particles of this size can impact the lungs, heart and enter the bloodstream when people breathe the polluted air.