Widespread wildfire smoke has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue air quality alerts across the Midwest, including all of Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense outdoor activities until air quality improves across the region. “The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources added. Additional air quality alerts may be issued as the wildfire smoke spreads eastward.
A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading into the Midwest. (NOAA)
Visible satellite images on Tuesday morning revealed a large plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreading across parts of the Midwest. An upper-level low-pressure system spinning across southern Ontario was spreading dry and smoky air from the many large wildfires still burning across Canada.As of Tuesday afternoon, the thickest smoke could be seen over eastern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan, while lighter smoke was dispersed across much of Illinois.
Eastern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality conditions across the Midwest as a new wave of wildfire smoke blows from Canada across the Great Lakes. At 10 a.m. CDT, the AQI in Milwaukee was 240, just shy of reaching ‘dangerous’ levels, according to the Plume Labs air quality scale.
“Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody,” Plume Labs said about conditions when the AQI exceeds 250. The unhealthy air quality is due to Fine Particulate Matter, or particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Particles of this size can impact the lungs, heart and enter the bloodstream when people breathe the polluted air.
The Earthcam at Chicago, Illinois shows smoky skies on the morning of June 27, 2023. (Earthcam)
The Chicago skyline appeared out of focus on Tuesday morning as a new plume of thick smoke from Canadian wildfires advanced over the Midwest. The air quality in Chicago reached “very unhealthy” levels, with the AQI exceeding 200, according to Plume Labs, an air quality company owned by AccuWeather. “Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities,” Plume Labs said. A weather station at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reported visibility of less than 2 miles due to dense wildfire smoke in the area.
AccuWeather Air Quality map shows the results of smoke over the Midwest on the morning of June 27, 2023.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said that air quality conditions should improve somewhat in places like Chicago and Milwaukee on Wednesday but could worsen in areas farther east, including Detroit and Cleveland. The wildfire smoke, originating from fires burning across Canada, may also fan out farther west and impact places such as Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
AccuWeather users can follow along with air quality conditions in an interactive map powered by exclusive Plume Labs data and take proper precautions. There is also an interactive smoke map that can help AccuWeather visitors monitor conditions in their area.
