More than 120 residents are once again under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke continues to spread across the eastern United States. This is the fourth straight day that some cities, such as Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Cleveland have been under an air quality alert. As of Friday morning, some of the worst air quality, which is considered “very unhealthy,” was located over eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania, western New York, and northern Virginia. AccuWeather meteorologists say some relief from the wildfire smoke will come this week, but more could return as early as next week.
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to pour into the eastern United States. As of Friday morning, the highest concentration was located over northeastern Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York. In Pittsburgh, the AQI was at 215 on Friday morning, which is considered “very unhealthy.” As the smoke continues to drift east, air quality conditions have improved in parts of the Midwest. As of Friday morning, the AQI in Chicago had air quality levels dropped below 100, which is considered “poor.” Friday’s rating is an improvement from the “very unhealthy” levels the city had been experiencing for the past three days.
A new record has already been set in terms of acres burned this year due to the Canadian wildfires. Another milestone was reached early on Friday morning, when the total acreage burned this year topped 20 million. With wildfires still ongoing across Canada, that number will continue to grow. For context, the state of South Carolina is approximately 20.5 million acres.
The previous record was set in 1995, when more than 17.5 million acres were scorched in Canada.
With smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting across the country, health experts have warned that inhaling particulate matter can lead to a variety of health concerns and recommended taking safety precautions. “High-quality masks work. Putting back on those N95s will really limit people’s exposure,” Jackie Bray, commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said during a press conference on Thursday. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, N95 respirators are far more effective than surgical or face masks at effectively filtering out airborne particles, including particles in the air from wildfire smoke.
More than 19 million acres of land have burned across Canada since the start of the year. The raging wildfires have forced Canadian residents from their homes and brought a new uncertainty into their lives. “It’s been really scary. The first thing I wanted to do was get my family out of here,” Ervin Bighetty, a Canadian resident, told CBC News. Bighetty’s family left, but he stayed back to keep his store and gas station open for fire crews.
As fires continue forming and crews work around the clock to put them out, many worry what the rest of the summer will bring. “What we see in June kind of dictates what we will see for the rest of the season,” said British Columbia Wildfire Service Spokesperson Sharon Nickle said. About 1,600 foreign firefighters have traveled to Canada to help put a stop to these fires.
The staggering cost of Canada’s record wildfire season only grows as almost 500 fires burn across the country, with some eight-million hectares burned or burning.
Smoke from the record-breaking Canadian wildfires has plagued much of the Midwest and Northeast this week, but relief could soon be on the way. AccuWeather forecasters say a change in the wind direction across different layers of the atmosphere over early parts of the Fourth of July holiday weekend will bring some relief from the smoke. However, experts warn humidity and thunderstorms will replace one hazard with others.
“A storm forecast to move eastward across the Midwest and into the Northeast this weekend may be enough to disperse some of the worst smoky conditions,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. However, some of the haze may linger due to the extensive reach of the smoke combined with climbing humidity levels.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has extended the statewide Air Quality Action Advisory for particulate matter carried by smoke from the Canadian wildfires through Friday, June 30.In addition to the extension, alerts for ozone were also issued for some western and southeastern Michigan counties. “Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters,” the Michigan EGLE warned. Sensitive groups, such as people with asthma, lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults, are advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Independence Day is five days away, but the air quality is already impacting fireworks shows across the Midwest. Rochester Hills, Michigan, located 25 miles north of Detroit, was planning its annual Festival of the Hills for Wednesday night, with family friendly activities capped off by a grand fireworks display. But just hours before it was scheduled to begin, event organizers postponed the festival due to unhealthy air quality.
Brittney Perkins drove her family to Rochester Hills for the festival on Wednesday and was shocked to find out that it was canceled. “I’m like wow OK, nobody’s here,” Perkins told local news station WXYZ. “We came all this way, we packed up, we were so excited.” Event organizers have not announced a makeup date for the Festival of the Hills. AccuWeather meteorologists say a shift in the wind direction will help to improve air quality across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend but added that some haze could linger into the start of next week.
The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres at PNC Park Thursday was delayed by 45 minutes due to poor air conditions caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada. “After discussion with MLB, MLBPA, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today,” a statement from the Pirates said. “We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.” Several thousand fans, including children, attended the game. Air quality had been a concern for another Pirates game on Wednesday, with Thursday the third and final game of a three-game series. Wednesday, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained to The Associated Press he was told Major League Baseball would consider postponing the game if the air quality index reached at least 200. It reached 189 by the time the delay was announced Thursday.
Despite the “very unhealthy” air quality levels in Cincinnati, thousands of Taylor Swift fans — nicknamed Swifties — have already started lining up ahead of her two-day stay at Paycor Stadium. In fact, some people called off work on Thursday to wait in line at the official Taylor Swift merchandise trailer, which is parked outside the stadium. As of Thursday afternoon, the AQI in Cincinnati reached 179. Although the concert is on Friday and Saturday, air quality levels are expected to remain elevated through at least Friday evening. Additionally, AccuWeather meteorologists warn showers and thunderstorms will be possible on both Friday and Saturday night. Fans that are attending the concert this weekend should prepare for wet weather and poor air quality.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Canadian wildfire smoke has caused the air quality to reach “very unhealthy” levels in the nation’s capital, prompting a Code Red air quality alert for the region. According to 7News, a news station in Washington, D.C., some areas around the nation's capital were nearing Code Purple. At this level, anyone who spends time outdoors could have throat irritation and experience trouble breathing. Data gathered by Plume Labs shows that the current air quality in Washington, D.C. is worse than it was in early June when Canadian wildfire smoke spread across the Northeast.
The air quality was "very unhealthy" in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AccuWeather)
Summer camps in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have decided to close due to the poor air quality. As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to create “very unhealthy” air quality levels, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that it is canceling its three-day camp and closing all of its swimming pools. The non-profit organization said it originally brought the summer camp program inside on Wednesday. But, as conditions continued to deteriorate on Thursday, the YMCA decided to cancel the camp, noting that young kids are among those most impacted by the poor air quality.
Group of young kids walking on trail in the woods with camp counselor at summer camp
In Ohio, organizers of the Cincinnati Parks summer camps also followed suit and canceled, according to WKRC. “We have never had to cancel camp due to poor air quality, but we feel this is the best way to protect our staff and campers,” organizers wrote in a note to parents on Thursday. WKRC said the camp will resume on Friday if air quality levels improve. Additionally, Moshava Ba’Ir day camp in Cleveland was canceled on Thursday due to the smoke-filled air, according to WOIO.
New York City’s outdoor public pools are set to open for the season on Thursday, but an ongoing lifeguard shortage and now unhealthy air quality levels might limit how long they will stay open. As of last week, the city had only hired 500 lifeguards, which is roughly 900 short of what is needed, according to ABC7. As people head to the pools this weekend, smoke from the wildfires in Canada will create unhealthy conditions, especially for sensitive groups. The New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue told ABC7 that she was not ruling out closing the public pools if the air quality gets to a dangerous level.
A lifeguard watches as people cool off in a public swimming pool on June 29, 2021, in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Much of the Midwest has been shrouded in a dim haze this week as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted across the country. Fluctuating steering winds have caused the smoke to descend to ground level and rise to higher levels in the past few weeks. Smoke from the wildfires has drifted as far as Western Europe in recent days. Because of the steering winds, it’s likely fluctuations in air quality will continue into the weekend and potentially even through Independence Day in the Midwest and Northeast.
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
More than 120 million residents are under an air quality alert as wildfire smoke spreads across the Midwest and East Coast. This is the third straight day that some cities, such as Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee, have been under an air quality alert. As of Thursday morning, some of the worst air quality, which is considered “very unhealthy,” was located over Chicago, Detroit, Columbus and Pittsburgh. Localized showers and thunderstorms across the Great Lakes will help improve the air quality, AccuWeather meteorologists say, but smoke is expected to stick around through the holiday weekend in some areas.
Residents across Pennsylvania woke up to hazy skies on Thursday morning. One Pittsburgh resident shared a photo on Twitter of the smoke-filled skies on Thursday morning. The visibility was less than 2 miles in the city due to the amount of smoke in the air, according to the National Weather Service. Air quality in Pittsburgh was at “very unhealthy” levels on Thursday morning, with an AQI of 233. In Port Matilda, which is located just outside of State College in central Pennsylvania, residents were taken aback by the amount of smoke in the sky.
Smoke-filled skies could be seen as the sun rose in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AccuWeather)
One photo showed the smoky haze encasing the sun and reducing visibility. Much like Pittsburgh, air quality in Port Matilda was at “very unhealthy” levels, with an AQI of 168. Farther east, smoke-filled skies were reported in Philadelphia. NBC10 Philadelphia shared a photo of what was supposed to be the city, but the smoke made visibility poor. According to the NWS, the visibility in the city was 5 miles. Air quality in Philadelphia was at “unhealthy” levels, with an AQI of 141.
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada gave the sky an orange hue on Thursday morning as the sun rose above the famous New York City skyline. On Thursday, the air quality returned to “unhealthy” levels in New York City, just a mere three weeks after the city recorded its worst air quality day ever. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an air quality health advisory for all of New York. “Please check air quality levels and take appropriate precautions to stay safe before heading outside,” Hochul said on Twitter.
The sun rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan, the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building in New York City shrouded with smoke from wildfires in Canada on June 29, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
As Canadian wildfire smoke spreads across the eastern United States, air quality levels have dropped to “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” levels across the mid-Atlantic. AccuWeather’s Plume Labs reported an AQI value of 202 in Washington, D.C., as of 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, warning healthy individuals could experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure and to limit outdoor activity. A little to the northeast, Baltimore had an AQI value of 204, and Philadelphia recorded an AQI value of 141.
As wildfires continue to burn out of control across Canada, a multitude of firefighters have responded to fight the ongoing blazes. Firefighters from France have been responding to an out-of-control blaze in Chibougamau, Canada, since early June. Chibougamau is located in north-central Quebec. As of Sunday, two fires are burning north and east of Chibougamau as of Wednesday morning, according to CTV News. Chibougamau Mayor Manon Cyr, the fires remain at a “good distance” from the city, and residents will not have to evacuate, the news agency reported.
As many wildfires continue to burn out of control in Canada, firefighters from France were seen battling a blaze near Chibougamau, Canada, on June 20 and 21.
Over 4,000 miles away from Canada, smoke from the nation’s wildfires reached Spain’s skies. Video from Cervera del Río Alhama, roughly 70 miles northwest of the city of Zaragoza, showed hazy skies. However, due to the distance the smoke had to travel, allowing it to drift higher into the atmosphere, it will have more of an impact on creating hazy sunrises and sunsets rather than worsening air quality.
The skies over Cervera del Rio Alhama, Spain, were hazy on June 28, as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada moved into the region after sweeping across the Atlantic Ocean.
To an extent, plants can remove airborne pollutants that can cause a variety of health problems. This includes air pollution such as soot or particulate matter but doesn’t include toxins called “volatile organic compounds,” or VOCs. However, for plants to marginally improve the air quality in a home, even a small apartment, a person would need a significant amount of plants — more than the average person is willing to care for. "For you to feel a measurable difference, you’d need a lot of plants ... Not just one that’s going to be sitting on your counter,” Ryan Lee, founder of Rooted NYC, told AccuWeather in an interview.
Air quality became a concern in Kentucky on Wednesday as smoke moved into the state. In Louisville, the air quality index surpassed 170, putting the city in the "very unhealthy" level. In the central part of the state, Lexington surpassed an air quality index of 160 late Wednesday morning, also putting it in the "very unhealthy" level. As of Wednesday night, several areas of Kentucky were still in "very unhealthy" levels, mostly in the northern section of the state. Covington, Kentucky, located across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio, was at an air quality index of 190 as of Wednesday night. Compounding the problem is a heat advisory that’s been issued from 2 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday for much of western Kentucky, the weather service said.
The Mary M. Miller steamboat on the Ohio River is obscured by smoke from the Canadian wildfires that have created a haze in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on June 28, 2023. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)
The AccuWeather Air Quality Index (AQI) is an efficient way to communicate to people how safe or unsafe the air is outside. The scale is broken down into six different categories. Each category uses different numbers, colors and keywords to describe how healthy the outside air is for people to breathe. The categories range from “excellent,” which is highlighted in light blue, to “dangerous,” which is highlighted in dark blue.
• Excellent: The air quality is ideal for most individuals. People can enjoy their outdoor activities as normal.
• Fair: The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
• Poor: The air has a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
• Unhealthy: Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
• Very unhealthy: Sensitive groups will immediately feel health effects and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals will likely experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
• Dangerous: Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
The amount of land burned by wildfires in Canada so far this year is nearing the size of South Carolina, according to a recent AccuWeather comparison. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), more than 19 million acres of land in Canada since the start of the year. This gruel milestone has surpassed its previous record of 17,559,303 acres from 1995. Overall, Quebec is the province with the most land burned so far this season, with over 6.3 million acres, according to the CIFFC. “When the 2023 wildfire season is over, it will obliterate all other years in terms of area burned, since we still have July, August, September and October to go,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Canada Weather Expert Brett Anderson.
Some sporting events and other activities went on despite the smoke-filled air, but many others were being canceled Wednesday night, including a sold-out Robert Plant- Alison Krauss concert at the outdoor Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.
Officials at the music venue south of Cleveland said a decision was made to call off the performance “due to the unforeseen and unfortunate impact of the Canadian forest fires on the air quality in the Akron and Summit County area … in the interest of public safety, and in light of the Summit County Public Health statement, for audience, crews, artists and all concerned.” The center and Live Nation said refunds would be available “at point of purchase.”
And in Pittsburgh, two other outdoor concerts were moved indoors due to the poor air quality -- the rock band My Morning Jacket was performing inside at Stage AE on the city’s North Shore Wednesday evening, and Saturday’s Tom Keifer concert at the Mountain View Amphitheater in Cheswick, northeast of the city, was relocated to the Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, 30 miles away.
Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Air quality across Tennessee has worsened Wednesday evening as wildfire smoke begins to impact the area. In Nashville, the excellent air quality in the morning quickly dropped to an unhealthy level Wednesday afternoon. Air quality also reached unhealthy levels across northern Tennessee and into the southeastern portion of the state, including in Chattanooga and Spring City. Smoke could be seen creating a thick haze across Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee, on Thursday evening.
While the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is primarily impacting the Midwest and parts of the mid-Atlantic, New York City won’t be completely untouched. Plume Labs, which is owned by AccuWeather, predicts that air quality in New York City will plummet, with the AccuWeather AQI value possibly reaching the triple digits by Thursday afternoon. The air quality won’t be nearly as bad as the start of the month when apocalyptic-like orange smog filled the sky, but the air quality will still be poor.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) put the Washington, D.C., region under a Code Red for air quality on Thursday. A Code Red means the air will be unhealthy for everyone. MWCOG advises some health precautions should be taken, such as avoiding long or intense outdoor activities for sensitive groups. Healthy individuals should also limit long or intense outdoor activities, according to MWCOG.
"If outdoor activities cannot be rescheduled, the EPA recommends limiting time outdoors, taking frequent breaks indoors in places where the air is clean, and choosing a mask that will protect you like an N95," MWCOG said in a tweet. The air quality in D.C. is expected to reach unhealthy levels early Thursday morning and increase to very unhealthy levels in the afternoon, according to Plume Labs.
Speculation was swirling on Wednesday whether or not the Pittsburgh Pirates would play Wednesday night’s home game against the San Diego Padres as the city was experiencing “very unhealthy” air quality. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Pirates announced that the game would go ahead as scheduled. “We have been in contact with Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, our team of expert medical providers at Allegheny Health Network, and city and county officials regarding the current and projected air quality index in our area,” the team said in a press release. Fans have the option to exchange their tickets for a future game if they do not want to attend the game on Wednesday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, the AQI was 214 in Pittsburgh, a “very unhealthy” level that can cause healthy individuals to have difficulty breathing and throat irritation after spending extended periods of time outdoors.
Air quality alerts have been issued for a large area of the United States due to smoke originating from wildfires in Canada. Over 80 million people are under the alerts, including all of New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois. Special air quality statements have also been issued in Ontario and Quebec. “Everyone may experience health effects,” the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet said. “Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. People in these groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.”
Air quality alerts (grey) were in effect from Iowa to New York on Wednesday afternoon. Special air quality statements (dark grey) were also in effect for parts of Ontario and Quebec. (AccuWeather)
The Major League Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates are closely monitoring the air quality ahead of their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. Since the first pitch is scheduled to get underway in less than 12 hours, the Pirates told the Pittsburgh TV station Action News 4 that they are working to find a solution to “accommodate guests affected by the air quality.” They recommend ticket holders for Wednesday’s game should stay tuned for updates regarding ticket refunds or exchanges. This announcement comes a day after the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs game took place in Chicago on Tuesday despite the unhealthy air quality.
The air quality became unhealthy across portions of the mid-Atlantic by Wednesday afternoon as air quality index values broke into the triple digits. AccuWeather’s Plume Labs reported an AQI value of 135 in Washington, D.C., as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, warning healthy individuals could experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure and to limit outdoor activity. A little to the northeast, Baltimore's AQI value dipped to 139 and Philadelphia recorded an AQI value of 101. Pollution from the wildfire smoke is forecast to remain at unhealthy levels into the weekend.
The Midwest hasn’t had air quality readings this high in years. According to the EPA, the last time that Milwaukee experienced a reading of 245 prior to Tuesday was way back on June 24, 1987. Back then, the main contaminant was Ozone, not PM 2.5, which comes from wildfire smoke. In Chicago, Tuesday’s number of 209 was the worst since April 20, 2016, and only two additional days had readings over 200 since the year 2000. Detroit hit 184 Tuesday, the highest reading since 2012, but the was much higher on Wednesday. Official numbers for Wednesday will be released on Thursday morning.
A graph of the highest daily AQI numbers in Milwaukee shows that Tuesday's reading was the worst air quality measured there since 1986. (EPA)
Wildfire smoke shrouded the city of Chicago Tuesday, obscuring the skyline in a thick haze. “If you live in or are visiting the Midwest, today, it may have looked like fog when you first look up, but it is definitely wildfire smoke coming in from Canada,” AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor said. AccuWeather’s Plume Labs reported Air Quality Index values in the 200s for the city, meaning pollution levels were “very unhealthy,” prompting officials to ask residents to limit their time outdoors. “We’ve been down a little bit farther down in the Loop, and it’s very visible,” Hugh Williamson, a Philadelphia resident visiting Chicago, told Victor. “And it’s thick, kind of bothers your eyes a little bit and makes it a little harder to breathe. So, it’s not pleasant.”
Smoky conditions were clearly visible throughout Chicago as AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor reported live on June 27.
The air quality in Milwaukee quickly moved into the unhealthy category of the AccuWeather Air Quality Index as smoke spread over the city Monday night. Chicago's readings peaked Tuesday around 11 a.m. CDT at 202 AQI, well into the dangerous category. The number had moderated slightly to very unhealthy by Wednesday morning. Milwaukee peaked Tuesday at 5 p.m. CDT at 274 AQI, the highest reading in the three cities, but it was still in the dangerous category Wednesday morning. In Detroit, the worst reading was 268 at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
AccuWeather Air Quality graphs on the morning of June 28, 2023, show the effects of Canadian wildfire smoke in three cities: Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee.
Visible satellite images on Wednesday morning showed vast amounts of smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreading across parts of the Great Lakes and Midwestern United States. Due to the orientation of the jet stream and an upper-level low-pressure system centered over Quebec, winds have ushered wildfire smoke from the large wildfires still burning across Canada into this region of the U.S. As of late Wednesday morning, the thickest smoke could be seen over Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Lake Erie, while light smoke was dispersed across much of Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky and western New York.
A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading across the Great Lakes on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (NOAA)
Smoke filled the sky over western Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, including in Pittsburgh where the city skyline was almost impossible to see from 2 miles away. A camera operated by EarthCam showed the startling difference between the views of downtown Pittsburgh on a normal summer morning compared to the hazy views early Wednesday.
The air quality has reached a “dangerous” level in Pittsburgh with an AQI of 285 — and rising. When the AQI is over 250, people who spend just a few minutes outside may experience throat irritation and difficulty breathing. Some people may even detect a smoky smell in the air, the signature of the wildfires responsible for the widespread air quality issues.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs played the first of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Despite the wildfire smoke causing unhealthy air quality in Chicago, the game took place as scheduled, with the Phillies defeating the Cubs by a score of 5–1. According to The Athletic, the decision to play the game was made by Major League Baseball with "input from the MLB Players Association." Some stadium workers wore masks throughout the night, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he could smell the wildfire smoke the whole game, The Athletic reported.
As air quality spiked to “dangerous” levels across the Midwestern United States this week, the smell of smoke caught the attention of residents from Wisconsin to New York. “The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has completely covered southeast Michigan,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. “Very strong chemical/burning plastic smell in the air.” As residents farther east woke up on Wednesday, they were greeted with smoke-filled skies. One Twitter user in Pittsburgh said the smell was “like the morning after a bonfire.” One person who commented on the thick smoke and chemical and wood smell in the air also complained about a burning sensation in the throat and nose on Tuesday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that air quality was at unhealthy levels in western and central parts of the state as well as the eastern Lake Ontario regions. “If you’re heading out for the day, especially if you’re in a vulnerable group, check the latest air quality information and take steps to protect yourself,” the governor said on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Hochul warned residents that smoke was on its way back to the state and air quality was likely to deteriorate on Wednesday and Thursday. She also said that masks will be made available throughout the state, just as they were when air quality deteriorated severely across the Northeast back in early June.
Air quality levels were unhealthy across parts of New York on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
“Dangerous,” “very unhealthy” and “unhealthy” air quality conditions were reported from Wisconsin to New York on Wednesday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to flow into the Great Lakes and the Midwestern United States. An air quality map from Plume Labs shows the worst levels, highlighted in purple, are located in major Midwestern metropolitan cities, such as Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Columbus. The AQI in all those listed cities was above 200 as of Wednesday morning. “Poor” to “unhealthy” air quality stretched from Canada to as far south as Georgia.
This map from Plume Labs shows the air quality levels across parts of the United States. Purple indicates "very unhealthy" to "dangerous" air quality levels.
As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to pour into the Midwest, air quality conditions continue to worsen. As of early Wednesday morning, the AQI in Cleveland was 307, which is considered “dangerous.” This means any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everyone. The Cleveland skyline disappeared behind a smoky haze on Wednesday morning. The air quality in Cleveland is expected to remain at a dangerous level through Thursday morning.
A smokey haze hides the Cleveland skyline on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (EarthCam)
Air quality alerts that were confined to the Midwest on Tuesday covered all or part of 13 states as of Wednesday morning. All of Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Delaware were under an air quality alert, with portions of states as far south as North Carolina and Georgia also having an air quality alert in effect. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality improves. Additional air quality alerts may be issued on Thursday as wildfire smoke could spread eastward into New England.
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires can cause significant damage to plants. While humans are able to wear masks and protect themselves from the smoke indoors, outside plants aren't so lucky. When plants are exposed to the smoke particles for an extended period of time, it is more difficult for them to bounce back, Oregon State University Extension community horticulturist Brooke Edmunds told The Associated Press. The pollutants and small particle matter that land on plants can block the sunlight, hindering a plant's photosynthesis. This will result in weaker plants and slower growth. Continued exposure can also affect leaves and other parts of the plant, disrupting the ability for it to take up nutrients. Edmunds told the AP that while most plants will pull through, it is vital "to keep an eye on plants for the rest of the summer and give them tender love and care because these events can add to the general stress of plants."
When air quality levels worsen due to wildfire smoke, it’s not just people who are at risk. Wildfire smoke can be just as dangerous for pets as it is for humans. According to Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, the director of primary care at Bond Vet Clinic in New York City, exposure to polluted air can have “profound” impacts on an animal’s health. It can lead to respiratory issues and allergies, and it can even exacerbate existing conditions, such as asthma. To ensure pets’ well-being, Fadl suggested taking the following precautions:
• Limit outdoor activities
• Create a safe environment indoors
• Monitor animals’ symptoms
• Consult with a veterinarian
Wildfire smoke contains very tiny particulate matter, or 2.5 micrometers in diameter – the tiniest pollutant, about 1/20th the width of a human hair, yet also the most dangerous. When inhaled, it can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When the result of burning trees and grass is inhaled, a person is breathing in more than just smoke and ashes. Toxins and fumes are added to the harmful mix when other things burn, like plastic from house fires. “If you’re close to the fire, you’ll be exposed to carbon monoxide, which poisons your red blood cells and interferes with oxygen uptake, [as well as] nitrogen dioxide, which dissolves in the airway lining fluid to generate a powerful acid that hurts small airways,” said Dr. Brian Christman, a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association. Of particular concern is the inhalation of the tiny particulate matter, Christman said. “These are small enough to be carried into the alveoli, the tiny air sacs of the lung,” he said. This can significantly increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.
There are steps you can take to reduce your exposure, including:
• Remain inside with doors and windows shut to keep the polluted air outside.
• Keep windows closed and set the air conditioning to recirculate mode while in a car.
• Wear an N95 or KN95 mask. Dust masks are not recommended.
• Monitor local air quality reports.
• Use a HEPA air filter in your home to help reduce the risk of smoke exposure.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 9: A woman wears a face mask during the morning commute due to a code orange air quality alert because of smoke from Canadian wildfires on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Compared to earlier in there week, the air quality is much improved on Friday in the Washington DC region and is forecasted to dissipate this weekend. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada has reached across the Atlantic Ocean and become visible in Europe. On Tuesday morning, the smoke was concentrated over the Iberian Peninsula.
"There also appears to be some higher-atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there, due to cloudiness," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.
Air quality across much of Portugal and Spain was in the 'moderate' to 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range on Tuesday afternoon, local time. The smoke may reach the ground in Europe over the next few days, but most of it is expected to remain at higher altitudes.
If you live in a big city or are in an area that has endured high concentrations of wildfire smoke, you’ve probably gotten an air quality alert on your phone. But what is the alert for? The Air Quality Index is an indicator that allows residents of an impacted area to assess the air quality with a single value that accounts for the concentration of different pollutants. The higher the value of the AQI, the more polluted the air and the greater the health risk. On the other hand, a low value equates to less pollution in the air and a lower health impact.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created its AQI to track the air quality around the U.S. on a scale of 0 to 500, with 500 and above representing a hazardous level. Plume Labs, which is owned by AccuWeather, has thresholds linked to the exposure limits for the different pollutants ranging from 0 to 250 and over.
A jogger runs along the shoreline of Lake Michigan with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires in the background, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)
A High-A level baseball game -- the third-highest level of play in Minor League Baseball -- was postponed on Tuesday due to poor air quality. The game between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Dayton Dragons was originally scheduled to start Tuesday evening at Comstock Park -- a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The game will now take place on Friday as a doubleheader. Poor air quality impacted much of Michigan on Tuesday due to wildfires in Canada. In Grand Rapids, the air quality index was at a dangerous level of 300 on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to remain at a dangerous level through at least Wednesday.
The poor air quality fueled by the Canada wildfires has continued to move eastward into Tuesday evening. In Ohio, the air quality has reached unhealthy levels across much of the state including in Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Very unhealthy levels were observed in the northwestern portion of the state including Toledo. In Pennsylvania, unhealthy air quality began to impact the far western side of the state, including just east of Youngstown, Ohio. The air quality is expected to worsen in Pennsylvania as the smoke moves into the state.
Air quality levels are nearing the levels that were recorded across New York City in early June as a plume of smoke spread across the eastern United States. As of Tuesday morning, air quality conditions across the Midwest ranged from “unhealthy” to “dangerous.” The AQI in Chicago was 208, which is just shy of the “very dangerous.” Farther north, in Milwaukee, AQI levels were above 230 and nearing “dangerous” levels.
Hazy skies are seen in Chicago on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke creates poor air quality across the Midwest. (EarthCam)
During the worst of the air quality event in early June, air quality levels in New York City reached “hazardous.” At one point, New York City was ranked as the city with the worst air quality in the world. AQI levels in the city reached 355, which surpassed levels in Delhi, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which had AQIs of 168 and 167, respectively.
A view of Chicago on Monday (left) before wildfire smoke arrived in the city, and on Tuesday (right) when wildfire smoke was causing very unhealthy air quality. (AccuWeather/Emmy Victor)
The shoreline of Chicago on Lake Michigan looked drastically different on Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday, according to AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor. Victor said the week started off “sunny and mild in Chicago.” But by Tuesday, things quickly became hazy. Wildfire smoke from Canada pushed into the region and made the skyline disappear behind a cloud of smoky haze. As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality levels were “dangerous" in Chicago. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, air quality levels will remain elevated through midweek.
Many people were going about their normal routines Tuesday, trying to make the best of a day blanketed in a thick haze from the Canadian wildfires that have been raging over the past several days. Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Cleveland, have been shrouded in a coat of unhealthy air. Images from the region show surreal scenes of dark skies.
Canada is officially in the middle of its worst wildfire season on record as fires continue to burn out of control across the country with little relief in sight, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The air quality reached "dangerous" levels in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
The AQI surpassed 250 in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon, the benchmark for “dangerous” air quality conditions. At this extreme level, breathing in the air for just a few minutes can cause “serious health effects,” according to Plume Labs. The air quality was even worse in Milwaukee, where the AQI reached 266 at 1:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Dangerous air quality was also being reported in towns across Michigan and northern Indiana.
This ongoing wildfire season in Canada is officially the worst on record. With more than 19 million acres burned (and counting), the country has surpassed its previous record of 17,559,303 from 1995, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC). More than 330,000 new acres of land have burned daily across the country since May 1, and Quebec is the province with the most land burned so far this season with more than 6.3 million acres, according to the CIFFC.
Smoke from the fires has caused notable air quality issues across the United States this month. Recently, the smoke has also affected the air quality in parts of Europe, including the Iberian Peninsula. “There also appears to be some higher atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there due to cloudiness,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
Air quality worsened across Chicago on Tuesday, June 27, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifted into the city. (EarthCam)
Air quality in Chicago was at “very unhealthy” levels Tuesday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs geared up for a match at the latter’s Wrigley Field. The city had an AQI of 208 by Tuesday afternoon, at which point experts warned residents to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities. If the game is rescheduled, this will be the second time in a month that the Phillies were unable to play due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. On June 7, a game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to the smoke filling the Philadelphia sky, worsening air quality across the city. Pollution levels at the time had reached as high as 261 on the U.S. AQI scale, according to past data, which falls under the “very unhealthy” range.
Widespread wildfire smoke has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue air quality alerts across the Midwest, including all of Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense outdoor activities until air quality improves across the region. “The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources added. Additional air quality alerts may be issued as the wildfire smoke spreads eastward.
A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading into the Midwest. (NOAA)
Visible satellite images on Tuesday morning revealed a large plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreading across parts of the Midwest. An upper-level, low-pressure system spinning across southern Ontario was spreading dry and smoky air from the many large wildfires still burning across Canada. As of Tuesday afternoon, the thickest smoke could be seen over eastern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan while lighter smoke was dispersed across much of Illinois.
Eastern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality conditions across the Midwest as a new wave of wildfire smoke blows from Canada across the Great Lakes. At 10 a.m. CDT, the AQI in Milwaukee was 240, just shy of reaching ‘dangerous’ levels, according to the Plume Labs air quality scale.
“Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody,” Plume Labs said about conditions when the AQI exceeds 250. The unhealthy air quality is due to Fine Particulate Matter, or particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Particles of this size can impact the lungs and heart and enter the bloodstream when people breathe the polluted air.
The Earthcam at Chicago, Illinois shows smoky skies on the morning of June 27, 2023. (Earthcam)
The Chicago skyline appeared out of focus on Tuesday morning as a new plume of thick smoke from Canadian wildfires advanced over the Midwest. The air quality in Chicago reached “very unhealthy” levels, with the AQI exceeding 200, according to Plume Labs, an air quality company owned by AccuWeather. “Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities,” Plume Labs said. A weather station at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reported visibility of less than 2 miles due to dense wildfire smoke in the area.
AccuWeather Air Quality map shows the results of smoke over the Midwest on the morning of June 27, 2023.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said that air quality conditions should improve somewhat in places like Chicago and Milwaukee on Wednesday but could worsen in areas farther east, including Detroit and Cleveland. The wildfire smoke, originating from fires burning across Canada, may also fan out farther west and impact places such as Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
AccuWeather users can follow along with air quality conditions in an interactive map powered by exclusive Plume Labs data and take proper precautions. There is also an interactive smoke map that can help AccuWeather visitors monitor conditions in their area.
