AccuWeather delivered the most accurate forecast and a six-day advance notice of Tropical Storm Ophelia, allowing businesses to prepare and mitigate potential risks.

THE ACCUWEATHER ADVANTAGE -- MOST ACCURATE AND MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

In September 2023, AccuWeather demonstrated its commitment to providing accurate and timely weather forecasts by accurately predicting the formation and impact of Tropical Storm Ophelia in the mid-Atlantic region. AccuWeather outperformed the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and other sources by alerting users to the potential rain, wind, and coastal flooding impacts six days in advance, including four days ahead of the storm being designated by the NHC.

AccuWeather customers were the first to receive crucial information about the approaching storm. Three days before the tropical rainstorm formed, AccuWeather issued alerts about the potential impacts across the mid-Atlantic on September 22-24. This advanced notice allowed businesses to make the necessary preparations and take appropriate safety measures to protect their property and save lives.

AccuWeather's accuracy in forecasting the rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Ophelia was spot on. Their rainfall forecasts were more precise than any other source, correctly predicting 2-4 inches of rain in major cities such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, compared to the 1-2 inches forecasted by the NHC. In areas where heavy rainfall was expected, such as Richmond, Va., and eastern North Carolina, AccuWeather accurately forecasted 4-8 inches of rain, with a Local StormMax™ of 11 inches. The observed rainfall in these regions confirmed the accuracy of AccuWeather's predictions. For example, Greenville, NC, reported a maximum rainfall of 9.51 inches, aligning closely with AccuWeather's forecast. In contrast, the NHC's rainfall forecast fell short, predicting only 2-4 inches in most storm-affected areas.

AccuWeather's accurate forecasts were not limited to rainfall. They also accurately expanded the area at risk from storm surge, including the Delaware Bay and Jersey Shore, ahead of other sources. This accurate expansion allowed businesses in these regions to prepare for the storm surge and mitigate potential coastal flooding.

During Tropical Storm Ophelia, AccuWeather For Business provided their exclusive AccuWeather AssetReport™. This tool allowed business customers to identify specific company assets at risk and obtain crucial location-specific details, including the expected amount of rain, the timeframe of the rainfall, peak wind gusts, and the timing of tropical storm force winds. This information allowed businesses in various industries to make data-driven decisions and implement appropriate measures to protect their assets.

ACCUWEATHER IMPACT FOR BUSINESSES

AccuWeather's forecast accuracy and advanced notice significantly impacted businesses across different industries. Here are a few examples of how different sectors utilized AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service to enhance their preparedness:

• Retail and Supply Chain Industry: Accurate advance notice from AccuWeather allowed retailers and supply chain managers to adjust their distribution schedules and ensure adequate stock levels in areas likely to be affected. This proactive approach minimized disruptions and ensured the availability of essential goods and services during the storm.

• Tourism and Hospitality Sector: Hotels, resorts, and tourism operators used AccuWeather's forecasts to anticipate the storm's impact on bookings, make necessary arrangements for guests' safety, and adjust staff levels. Timely warnings about possible coastal flooding allowed these businesses to take precautions, such as securing properties and informing guests about potential travel disruptions.

• Construction and Infrastructure: AccuWeather's accurate storm predictions aided construction companies and infrastructure developers in adjusting their project timelines. Rescheduling activities and securing construction sites mitigated potential damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall, ensuring worker safety and preventing costly delays.

• Energy and Utilities: Power companies and utility providers benefited from AccuWeather's precise forecasts by strategically deploying crews and resources to areas at higher risk of power outages. This proactive approach facilitated prompt restoration efforts and minimized the duration of service disruptions for customers.

AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service is a tool that provides businesses with critical information before a tropical storm or hurricane makes landfall. AccuWeather gives businesses the most accurate forecasts, backed by Superior Accuracy™, earlier than any other source, allowing businesses to make informed decisions and activate their recovery plans well in advance.

AccuWeather For Business can help companies and communities better prepare for tropical storms and hurricanes so they can keep their employees and customers safer.

Hurricanes and tropical storms are not just a problem along the coast; they can also impact businesses several hundred miles inland. Don't wait for an imminent hurricane or tropical storm to prepare your business for one. The message is clear: Start planning now.

An example of AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™, AccuWeather’s hurricane track forecasts are 3% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center and 13% more accurate in forecasting the intensity of hurricane winds along the path.

