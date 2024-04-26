AccuWeather Provides Additional Day of Advance Notice for Damaging Winds and Hail Across Western Pennsylvania

AccuWeather's Expert Meteorologists provide an additional day of advance notice before destructive winds and hail moved across western Pennsylvania, giving businesses extra time to secure and protect property.

The Advantage of AccuWeather's Advance Notice

On April 14, 2024, severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds and hail to western Pennsylvania and far eastern Ohio, including near and north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Youngstown, Ohio. Three days ahead of the storms and one day ahead of the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC), AccuWeather was the first to identify that the impacted region was at risk from severe thunderstorms on April 14.

AccuWeather forecasts stated, "a heavy thunderstorm, thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds," while the NWS predicted, "showers and a chance of thunderstorms," and the SPC forecast said "potential too low," and no further detail was provided in their discussion.

The greater advance notice provided by AccuWeather enabled AccuWeather For Business customers to better prepare for these severe thunderstorms.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warning Service

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service protects people and facilities in emergencies and communicates instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

The AccuWeather Advantage

