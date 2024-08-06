AccuWeather warns of devastating tornado outbreaks first, more accurately than competitors, and issues life-saving warnings

Businesses were better prepared and safer because AccuWeather meteorologists gave greater advanced notice and issued life-saving alerts during a rare December tornado outbreak.

An outbreak of devastating December tornadoes brought damaging winds and flash flooding across at least five states in the South. As an immediate tornado risk developed, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued many warnings which provided greater advance notice than any other source for the quickly developing tornadoes. AccuWeather provided customers with precious additional time to better prepare and seek safe shelter – critical when every second counts and lives are on the line.

• AccuWeather was the only source to warn of an EF1 tornado that struck Grapevine, TX, near Dallas, during the morning rush hour, damaging commercial warehouses and businesses.

• AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided 30 minutes of advance notice before the rapidly developing tornado touched down. Our competitors issued warnings after a tornado was already on the ground.

• AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided 25 minutes of advance notice before an EF2 tornado touched down in McClain County, OK. Government sources provided 6 minutes notice. AccuWeather exclusively offered 19 minutes of additional valuable time.

• AccuWeather meteorologists issued a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which provided 35 minutes of advance notice before a deadly EF2 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish, LA, and 9 minutes extra time compared to our competitors.

• AccuWeather was the only source to issue a tornado warning in Woodworth, LA.

MORE DETAILS >> When minutes matter: how to plan for and respond to a SkyGuard Tornado Warning

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for the impacts of severe weather.

Be proactive with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings, which will deliver site-specific alerts and offer warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you much-needed time to be prepared.

Benefits of SkyGuard® Warnings:

• Proactive, site-specific alerts offer warnings well before severe weather impacts occur

• Live one-on-one or group consultation is provided by our weather experts anytime, day or night

• Alerts delivered in a format that aligns with your organizational emergency management plan

• All-clear notifications are sent when a threat is over, minimizing weather-related downtime

• All alerts are delivered via push notification from the SkyGuard mobile app, available on Android and iOS

