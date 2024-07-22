AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Only 5-Day Advance Notice of Severe Thunderstorms Across Northeast and mid-Atlantic

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide five days advance notice before the storms and did so three days in advance of the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) predicting that severe thunderstorms were possible.

Thunderstorms rumbled across the Northeast with heavy rain and roaring thunder on July 17.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 55-65 mph caused power outages, downed trees, and damaged buildings from New England to the mid-Atlantic on July 17, 2024. AccuWeather was the only known source to provide five days advance notice before the storms and did so three days in advance of the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) predicting that severe thunderstorms were possible. Four days in advance, AccuWeather also was the first to issue a "moderate risk" for severe thunderstorms from New England to Washington, DC. Dozens of reports of wind damage occurred in this area, as predicted.

• Five days in advance of the severe weather and three days prior to any other known source, AccuWeather exclusively predicted thunderstorms could bring damaging winds of 55-65 mph across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on July 17.

• Four days in advance of the storms, AccuWeather was the only known source to predict a "moderate risk" of severe thunderstorms.

• From July 12 - 14, while AccuWeather predicted "storms can bring flooding and damaging winds," other sources, including the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), did not predict severe thunderstorms, stating "predictability too low" and "there is some limited severe potential across the Northeast." This did not convey the heightened risk and also did not mention the risk in the mid-Atlantic.

• On July 13, when the SPC first introduced a "marginal risk" of severe weather, it incorrectly did not include Virginia and North Carolina. AccuWeather had consistently included in these areas at risk since three days earlier. There were numerous wind damage reports in this region.

• AccuWeather forecasts for WABC and WPVI provided more specific information ahead of other known sources, better conveying the severe risk. As an example, on Saturday, July 13:

• AccuWeather predicted "a heavy afternoon or evening thunderstorm; storms can bring flooding and damaging winds."

• The National Weather Service forecast "a chance of showers and thunderstorms."

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

