AccuWeather provides the most accurate advance forecast for first significant snowstorm in the Northeast this season

AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ gave businesses advanced and accurate snowfall predictions for the first major snowstorm of the 2023-24 Northeast winter season.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

The first major snowstorm of the 2023-24 winter season in the Northeast impacted 60 million people and businesses across 12 states. AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ provides companies and communities with advance and accurate snow accumulation forecasts that outperform other sources.

The first significant snowstorm of the 2023-24 winter season swept through the Northeast on January 6-7, blanketing some areas with over a foot of snow. This event not only affected 60 million people but also highlighted a significant impact on businesses, causing power outages, travel disruptions, and financial losses. AccuWeather For Business provided the most advance notice and the most accurate snow accumulation forecasts, outperforming other sources, including the National Weather Service (NWS).

⇒ READ MORE: Understanding the different types of winter events and their impacts on businesses

AccuWeather's Proactive Approach

AccuWeather provided businesses with the most advance notice for the first significant snowstorm to hit the Northeast of the season.

• AccuWeather's Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists first signaled the risk of a snowstorm six days in ADVANCE of the event by issuing a Storm Potential Outlook. This advance notice gave businesses enough time to prepare for the impending conditions.

• On January 2, four days before the storm and two days before any other source, AccuWeather issued a snow accumulation map that accurately predicted the heaviest snowfall in the interior Northeast and a sharp gradient along the I-95 corridor.

Most Accurate Forecasts

AccuWeather For Business gave companies and communities the most accurate forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™. For Example:

• In Boston, Massachusetts, AccuWeather's initial forecast of 4-8 inches of snow for the city was issued two days ahead of competitors and proved to be accurate, with observed snowfall of 4 inches at the airport and 8-12 inches toward the 495 area. Meanwhile, the NWS Boston's forecast of 1.8 inches fell short.

• Providence, Rhode Island, saw 4-6 inches of snow across the city, aligning perfectly with AccuWeather's forecast of 4-8 inches, again issued two days before other sources.

• Allentown, Pennsylvania, received 3-6 inches of snow, which AccuWeather correctly predicted ahead of time.

• Northern New Jersey experienced 3-6 inches of snow from I-80 to I-78 and 6-12 inches north of I-80, exactly as AccuWeather's first snow accumulation map indicated. In contrast, the NWS initially forecast only 1-3 inches.

AccuWeather's Consistency and Reliability

AccuWeather's forecasts for many cities, including Boston, MA, Providence, RI, Allentown, Harrisburg, and State College, PA, were not only correct but also remained unchanged as the storm approached. This consistency gave businesses confidence compared to the fluctuating forecasts of other weather providers, which fluctuated between various snowfall ranges, causing confusion and uncertainty.

⇒ READ MORE: Hidden costs of snowstorms: 6 ways businesses can optimize operations

Impact on Business

The storm affected about 60 million people. Businesses, especially those who rely on foot traffic, such as restaurants and retailers, experienced losses due to a sharp decline in customers. People chose to stay indoors rather than go out in treacherous conditions, which included dangerously icy sidewalks and slushy, slippery roads with reduced visibility.

The storm led to power outages affecting about 811,000 homes and businesses across 12 states, which would have disrupted operations for those without backup power solutions. Additionally, the storm caused travel disruptions, with more than 1,350 flights canceled and over 8,700 flights delayed, affecting businesses related to travel and logistics.

The value of AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™

The value of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service, with proven Superior Accuracy, can provide you with the most accurate forecasts and set you up to make the best decisions for your business. AccuWeather serves hundreds of businesses and has a 97% renewal rate.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. Last winter, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was just 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

Virtually eliminate the chance of being surprised by snow and ice and turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities. Start making the best decision for your business this winter. Consult one of our experts today.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.