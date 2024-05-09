AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Numerous Life-Saving Tornado Warnings Ahead of All Other Known Sources for Second Day in a Row

Damage from a likely tornado in Portage, Michigan, just to the south of Kalamazoo, on the afternoon of May 7, 2024. (@Scraft_wxman)

In just the most recent such example, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that, on many occasions, exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Talk to an AccuWeather expert today and begin using the benefits of AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers. Examples include:

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Portage, Michigan that exclusively provided 48 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 26 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice or more than DOUBLE the advance notice of the NWS and other known sources , who provided 22 minutes of advance notice. This valuable additional time, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado. This tornado resulted in severe damage to a mobile home park and commercial buildings, including a large FedEx distribution center which experienced significant damage and collapse, trapping 50 workers inside the building until they could later be rescued by firefighters. Thankfully, no major injuries were initially reported.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 23 minutes of advance notice , 20 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources who only provided 3 minutes of advance notice before a damaging tornado struck Sherwood, Michigan.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 18 minutes of advance notice and 9 minutes of additional advance notice compared to the NWS and other known sources before a large tornado struck Centerville, Michigan.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice and 8 minutes of additional advance notice compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck near Charloe, Ohio.

• Additionally, earlier in the day, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued an AccuWeather Alerts™ for Tornado Threat for parts of Michigan more than an hour and a half BEFORE the government and all other sources issued a tornado watch. AccuWeather’s notification was the only known source to highlight the increasing tornado threat, exclusively providing additional notice and giving people more time to prepare.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies and communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and methods of dissemination, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

AccuWeather continues to deliver invaluable, life-saving warnings around severe weather events, such as tornadoes, with an average of 16 minutes advance notice compared to government warnings that provide an average of 8 minutes notice. Minimizing false alarms has only added to the credibility and value of AccuWeather's life-saving warnings when the threat is real.

