AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Life-Saving Tornado Warning Before Damaging Tornadoes Strike The Greater Cleveland Area, OH

All Other Known Sources Issue Warning Only AFTER The Initial Tornado Strikes

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

•AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 20 minutes of advanced notice before the damaging tornado touched down in Avon Lake, Ohio.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Bay Village, Ohio, an area that exclusively provided 24 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 15 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice of the NWS and other known sources .

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 24 minutes of advance notice 11 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

Dangerous and destructive thunderstorms moved through the Greater Cleveland area on Aug. 6, 2024, affecting numerous parts of the metropolitan area. Multiple rapidly developing EF-1 intensity tornadoes with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 110 mph caused significant damage to homes and businesses, trees, and power lines.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 20 minutes of advanced notice before the damaging tornado touched down in Avon Lake, Ohio. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide advance notice – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Avon Lake until 3:43 p.m. ET, after the tornado had already been on the ground producing damage for two minutes and this valuable advanced time, provided by AccuWeather alone, enabled AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers, as well as users of the AccuWeather Alert™ service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app, to be better prepared and offered valuable time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had any notice of either of these imminent life-threatening emergencies before the tornado touched down in the Greater Cleveland Metro. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been sounded, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including National Weather Service warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's Expert Storm Warning meteorologists, would have been activated.

• The same tornado mentioned above that initially touched down in Avon Lake continued toward the city of Bay Village, Ohio. AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Bay Village, Ohio, an area that exclusively provided 24 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 15 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice of the NWS and other known sources . This valuable additional time, provided by AccuWeather only, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive EF-1 tornado.

• A second tornado quickly developed and touched down in Bay Village two minutes after the first tornado went through. This EF-1 tornado also produced damage winds of 110 mph. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively provided 26 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck 15 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice from the NWS and other known sources .

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 19 minutes of advance notice and 3 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck the Brook Park, Ohio, area. This was also an EF-1 with peak winds of 104 mph.

• The tornado that impacted Brook Park moved east and into the city of Valley View, Ohio. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for the Valley View, Ohio, area that exclusively provided 34 minutes of advance notice before the damaging tornado struck, 24 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice or more than THREE times the advance notice of the NWS and other known sources . This valuable additional time, provided by AccuWeather only, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the damaging EF-1 tornado.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 24 minutes of advance notice 11 minutes of ADDITIONAL advance notice compared to the NWS and other known sources before a damaging tornado struck Willoughby Hills, Ohio.

These examples are just part of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to better prepare your business for severe weather.