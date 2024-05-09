AccuWeather Correctly Predicts "Another Tornado Outbreak Looming" Before Any Other Known Sources and Provides Most Accurate Warnings During the Outbreak

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared due to AccuWeather's forecasts that were provided farther in advance than those from any other known source, accurately conveying the significant risk of tornadoes, damaging hail and destructive winds resulting from a very volatile weather pattern

Tornado damage in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 7, 2024. (Brandon Clement/WxChasing)

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide five days of advance notice of "Another Tornado Outbreak Looming" on May 6. AccuWeather forecasts were also the first to predict the highest risk level of severe thunderstorms three hours ahead of the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC). AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued numerous lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings which in many cases provided significantly more advance notice than any other known source. These warnings benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers by helping them be better prepared.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

AccuWeather Provides More Advance Notice

• On April 19, nearly two and a half weeks ahead of the outbreak, AccuWeather was the only known source to predict that a "dangerous weather pattern" would take shape during the beginning of May across the Plains.

• On May 1, five days in advance of the outbreak, AccuWeather was the only known source to specifically predict "Another Tornado Outbreak Looming" for the Plains during which "dozens of tornadoes are possible."

• At the same time, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) did not mention an outbreak but only said that "all facets of severe weather appear possible."

• AccuWeather was the first known source to predict the highest risk level of severe thunderstorms and provided three hours of advance notice before the Storm Prediction Center followed suit with their highest risk level. This additional notice provided AccuWeather customers more time to prepare for the severe thunderstorms.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists provided more advance notice than the National Weather Service including:

– One of the first tornadoes of the day occurred near Cowles, NE during the afternoon hours. Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning which exclusively provided 8 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado developed. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide any advance notice of the initial touch down – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning for Cowles, NE until AFTER the tornado had touched down and was already on the ground for 4 minutes.

• As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had notice of the imminent life-threatening emergency. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but also are supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

– AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a SkyGuard Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 14 minutes of advance notice before a tornado developed south of Manhattan, KS. AccuWeather exclusively provided 12 minutes of ADDITIONAL advanced notice as compared to the NWS and other known sources, who only provided 2 minutes of advance notice.

– A rapidly developing tornado with dangerous, swirling peak winds of 100 mph impacted Grain Valley, MO just east of Kansas City late Monday evening. AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning which exclusively provided 2 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado impacted the immediate area near an AccuWeather for Business medical client. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide any advance notice of this rapidly developing tornado – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning until AFTER the tornado was already moving into Grain Valley.

• AccuWeather's forecasts provided better descriptive wording to help people prepare for the severe weather threat. AccuWeather was the only known source to use the following wording in digital forecasts:

– significant risk for tornadoes; have a shelter plan and a way to receive warnings

– significant risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes near and after sunset

– a tornado outbreak is expected Monday into Monday night; check AccuWeather often

– significant risk of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes at night

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies, communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and methods of dissemination, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

AccuWeather continues to deliver invaluable, life-saving warnings around severe weather events, such as tornadoes, with an average of 16 minutes advance notice compared to government warnings that provide an average of 8 minutes notice. Minimizing false alarms has only added to the credibility and value of AccuWeather's life-saving warnings when the threat is real.

