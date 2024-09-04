First-of-its-kind migration map of land-hoofed mammals seen as vital for conservation

"Knowing the routes used by these animals for their migrations is essential to better understanding what we must do for their conservation and management." Amy Fraenkel, CMS executive secretary, said

Copied

The world's first map to show the live migration of antelopes, African elephants, and other land-hoofed ungulates, currently facing threats by humans and climate change, can be viewed online starting Wednesday. (File photo by Marino/Cantrell/UPI)

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations launched the world's first map Wednesday that shows the live migration of antelopes, guanacos, zebras and other land-hoofed ungulates currently facing threat by humans and climate change.

The interactive migration map, called the Atlas of Ungulate Migration, was developed by an international team of more than 80 scientists for use by conservationists and governments. The map, which also can be viewed online by the general public, will be used to inform ecological decisions, government policies and infrastructure development as the animals travel large distances throughout the year.

The first-of-its-kind interactive migration map, called the Atlas of Ungulate Migration, will help conservationists and governments make informed policies in an effort to keep the migration paths of land-hoofed ungulates open. (File photo by Bill Greenblattt/UPI)

The map, which was created by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) and the Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration (GIUM), covers 20 global populations including the Serengeti wildebeest, African elephant and the saiga of the Central Asian steppe.

"Knowing the routes used by these animals for their migrations is essential to better understanding what we must do for their conservation and management. The atlas will be a significant tool for policymakers to achieve their biodiversity objectives, as well as addressing the needs of communities for development," Amy Fraenkel, CMS executive secretary, said in a statement.

The large mammals and their migration patterns are getting squeezed out by growing human populations and expanding development that is outpacing the animals' capacity to adapt. Among the threats are fences, roads and railways that divide their habitat, along with overexploitation from poaching.

"Understanding how animals respond to types of migration options available, in addition to where animals are being blocked by fencing or railways, is important for restoring migrations severed by development," said Nandintsetseg Dejid, wildlife ecologist with the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center in Germany.

"We have recently demonstrated that some species are able to plastically adjust migration to environmental conditions," said Francesca Cagnacci, GIUM advisory board member from Fondazione Edmund Mach in Italy. "But without space to move freely to compensate for these threats, migratory populations will decline, sending ripple effects through ecosystems and economies."

In February, the United Nations released its first-ever State of the World's Migratory Species Report and found that 44% of migratory species listed under CMS are in decline, mostly due to human activity.

"We have reached an environmental tipping point where it's more urgent than ever to have sound data to pinpoint exactly where to direct conservation efforts that can make the most impact for migratory wildlife," said Grant Hopcraft, conservation ecologist with the University of Glasgow.

Matthew Kauffman, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, hopes the migration map will become a vital tool moving forward.

"This atlas represents a major milestone for conservation worldwide, and we believe the migration maps will be a tangible and effective tool to help stem the loss of the world's ungulate migrations."