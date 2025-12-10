EU climate body: 2025 to be second-hottest on record

Copied

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong hit the Philippines just after Typhoon Kalmaegi in November. A European Union climate agency said Tuesday that 2025 will be the second-hottest year on record, tied with 2023. (Photo Credit: Dinapigue-MDRRMO/EPA)

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A European Union climate agency said 2025 is on track to be the second-hottest year on record, tying with 2023.

The hottest year on record was 2024, according to Copernicus and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, EU climate bodies. The agencies released the report Tuesday.

"These milestones are not abstract -- they reflect the accelerating pace of climate change, and the only way to mitigate future rising temperatures is to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for Climate at ECMWF, in a statement.

The global average temperature anomaly for January to November 2025 is 33.08 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991-2020 average, or 34.66 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial baseline.

The hottest year, 2024, was the first year to exceed 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels, with a global average temperature of 59.18 degrees Fahrenheit, 33.29 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991-2020 average.

November 2025 was also the third-warmest November globally, with an average surface air temperature of 57.24 degrees Fahrenheit, 33.17 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991-2020 average for November.

The month saw notably warmer-than-average temperatures recorded across Northern Canada and the Arctic Ocean. The month brought several extreme weather events, including tropical cyclones in Southeast Asia, causing widespread, catastrophic flooding, landslides and death, such Super Typhoon Fung-Wong and Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines, Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka and Cyclone Senyar in Indonesia.