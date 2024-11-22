Snowstorm hits Tennessee Valley & Northeast: AccuWeather leads forecasting

When a fast-moving winter storm pummeled major cities like New York and Nashville, our meteorologists delivered the most accurate forecast, helping protect people and property.

Winter Storm Blast

The week of January 2, 2022, a snowstorm brought more than 6 inches of snow to communities from Nashville to Boston. This was the second significant event in the same week to impact major metropolitan cities. Our forecasting team delivered the first public snow map on the afternoon of Monday, January 3rd, ahead of any other weather service and more than 72 hours before the snow began to fall in the I-95 corridor. AccuWeather for Business meteorologists consistently delivered details of the storm’s impacts to their clients using key specific wording such as, “heavy morning snow can cause difficult travel, low visibility, and major disruptions.” Once again, our team got it right. Our forecasts were more accurate than other public warnings, helping businesses protect their employees and assets.

Additional success stories from January 3-6, 2022:

• Nashville, TN (6” actual snow): The city received the most snow from a single storm in five years. Our meteorologists accurately forecasted 3 to 6 inches of snow and its impacts, calling for dangerous conditions along roadways and for drivers. Numerous accidents were reported.

• New York City (6-8” actual snow): AccuWeather consistently predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow for over two days in advance of the storm while other sources were predicting 1 to 3 inches. With many locations around NYC approaching or above 6 inches of snow early Friday morning and snow still falling at a good rate, our team proactively raised our forecast to 6 to 10 inches. At the same time, other sources did not.

• Washington, DC (2-3” actual snow): Our meteorologists correctly predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow in their first forecast over 72 hours ahead of the storm.

• Philadelphia, PA (3-5” actual snow): Over 54 hours before the storm began, our forecasters correctly predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow.

• Boston, MA (over 10” actual snow): AccuWeather consistently trended the forecast in the right direction, bumping it to 6 to 10 inches on Thursday afternoon 12 hours before the snow began. At the same time, other weather sources were still predicting 3 to 5 inches.

