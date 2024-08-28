Advance forecasts aid derecho prepartion for Midwest businesses

AccuWeather provided businesses in the path of a destructive derecho with advanced notice and accurate forecasts, helping them prepare better in June 2023

On June 29, 2023, a destructive derecho, a cluster of thunderstorms with devastating winds near 100 mph, tore across the Midwest. The storm caused significant damage and power outages across several states. AccuWeather For Business provided companies in the storm's path with more advance notice and accurate forecasts than other weather providers, including the government. The early warning allowed companies to better prepare and keep their employees safer.

MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

AccuWeather's advance notice was crucial in allowing businesses to prepare for the approaching storm.

• Two days before the storm, AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists accurately identified central Illinois and southwest Indiana as the highest-risk areas for the derecho.

• AccuWeather warned a day in advance of the potential for the storms to transform into a derecho.

• As the storm neared, AccuWeather was the first to upgrade their forecast of severe thunderstorm risk to "high." This critical adjustment was made 2.5 hours before other weather sources. AccuWeather's ability to stay ahead of the curve and provide accurate, timely forecasts set them apart as a reliable source for severe weather information.

A severe windstorm with winds up to 80 mph damaged trees as it moved through parts of Illinois on June 29.

MORE DETAILED IMPACTS

AccuWeather's forecasts were more detailed and provided businesses with more specific impacts ahead of the derecho.

• Two days before the derecho, AccuWeather highlighted a concentrated area where extensive power outages were expected to occur along the path of each storm.

• AccuWeather also warned that some of these power outages could persist for an extended period.

• As the event unfolded, AccuWeather accurately predicted widespread power outages spanning southern Iowa and northern Missouri, through the southern half of Illinois and Indiana, and extending into western Kentucky due to the derecho. At one point, the forecast area predicted by AccuWeather saw approximately half a million people without power, significantly disrupting business operations.

The storm caused several rollovers on Interstate 57 in Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. Tractor trailers were overturned, and a section of the road was closed for several hours because of downed power lines across the highway. Winds up to 100 mph flattened corn fields in other parts of Illinois.

AccuWeather's precise predictions were instrumental in helping businesses and communities prepare for the storm's potential impact.

