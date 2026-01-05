AccuWeather protects 60K guests from severe weather during July 4th event

The event had over 60,000 attendees in an open field with multiple stages and bands as well as all the equipment for the event. With the threat of severe weather looming, event planners needed advance warnings and accurate forecasts.

The New York City skyline is seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy's fireworks display July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Large crowds, severe storms rolling in

Weather plays a pivotal role in outdoor events, and the ability to accurately predict and prepare for severe weather conditions is crucial for event planners. Colorado Event Traffic, a company that plans large events, recently experienced this firsthand when AccuWeather For Business provided invaluable support during a major July Fourth event in Thornton, Colorado.

To address this challenge, Colorado Event Traffic turned to AccuWeather For Business for support. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Warnings provided advanced notice as severe storms threatened, equipping the event planners with crucial information for informed decision-making. Leveraging AccuWeather's expertise, the company had a significant advantage in identifying and mitigating potential risks associated with impending severe weather.

Storm clouds appear over a home near Meers, Okla., Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Strong thunderstorms capable of dropping grapefruit-sized hail and producing a few intense tornadoes popped up across the central U.S. on Tuesday after forecasters warned that millions of people faced a significant danger. (Robert MacDonald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

With AccuWeather's precise weather data and insights, Colorado Event Traffic had sufficient lead time to safely evacuate over 60,000 attendees from the fields before the imminent storm hit. As a result of AccuWeather's diligent monitoring and accurate forecasts, the event concluded with no reported injuries or fatalities, ensuring the well-being of all attendees.

Accurate and timely weather warnings from AccuWeather For Business played a pivotal role in safeguarding the event attendees. AccuWeather enabled the event planner to proactively respond to changing weather conditions by delivering real-time updates and alerts, preventing injuries and saving lives.

"I wanted to give a BIG shout-out and THANK YOU to AccuWeather for helping us out yesterday. We received all your weather warnings…We had enough lead time to safely evacuate 60K off the fields before the massive storm rolled in! To our knowledge, we had ZERO injuries and ZERO fatalities! Amazing service!" Charlie Chicko Owner, Colorado Event Traffic

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Lightning in Greenwood, Nebraska on April 15, 2024. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)

In a recent study, across all time periods and parameters, forecasts from a competitor were 65.6% less accurate than those available at the same time from AccuWeather.

In a recent study, across all time periods and parameters, forecasts from a competitor were 65.6% less accurate than those available at the same time from AccuWeather.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard®Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

