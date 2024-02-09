AccuWeather first to warn of ‘widespread and destructive flooding disaster’ for parts of California

Vehicles are damaged by a mudslide, Monday Feb. 5, 2024 in the Beverly Hills Crest area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AccuWeather once again was the first to predict destructive flooding - six days in advance - ahead of all sources, warning businesses of destructive flooding that caused nearly 500 mudslides, landslides, and a million power outages from another atmospheric river.

As the second atmospheric river in less than a week inundated California with record rainfall from Feb. 4 - 6, 2024, AccuWeather stood out once again as the first and only source to predict "widespread and destructive flooding disaster." The storm brought over seven inches of rain to Downtown Los Angeles, resulting in nearly 500 mudslides, causing landslides, washouts, and structural damage, along with leaving a million customers without power at the storm's peak. The total damage and economic loss could be up to $11 billion. AccuWeather's forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ were provided further in advance than any other source and more efficiently communicated the risks to businesses.

“Thank you for your efforts reporting the severe weather across California. Your insight was valuable to Amtrak’s service adjustments during this multi-day event.” - Robert Giorgio, Director Rail Ops & Emergency Response, Amtrak Police Department, Amtrak Business Owner

MOST ADVANCE NOTICE

AccuWeather alerted its business customers six days in advance to the flood risk stretching from San Francisco to San Diego. On Feb. 1, three days before the event, AccuWeather was the first to issue rainfall maps predicting over five inches of rain for the Los Angeles area. The forecast extended to the higher terrain north of Los Angeles, where AccuWeather alone predicted 8-12 inches of rain and the worst impacts.

THE IMPACTS

AccuWeather, ahead of the National Weather Service and other sources, accurately predicted that flooding and power outages due to strong winds would occur Sunday in parts of central California, especially along the coast.

While others predicted life-threatening flooding, AccuWeather was the only source to forecast a "widespread and destructive flooding disaster" that would impact the canyons and hillsides of Southern California, including landslides and road washouts. This precise forecast materialized as predicted.

AccuWeather uniquely conveyed that 94% of California's population could be impacted, providing a scale of the flooding risk that was both life-threatening and contextually significant.

THE DETAILS

While other sources mentioned "localized flooding" or omitted flooding risk entirely, AccuWeather provided detailed and actionable information on the significant risk for major, life-threatening flooding. Their language was clear and direct, warning of "flooding rain," "significant flash flooding," and "a risk for major flooding."

THE ACCUWEATHER ADVANTAGE

AccuWeather's exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to identify specific assets at risk and receive location-specific details on expected rain and wind. This tool, along with interactive maps in the AccuWeather For Business Portal, allowed for quick identification of impacted locations and informed decisions regarding business continuity and supply chain concerns.

AccuWeather proved again to be the most accurate source for weather forecasts in the world, better-helping people and businesses best prepare for disruptive weather.

Intense storm pummels California

Superior Accuracy™: Better informed. Better protected. Better prepared.

