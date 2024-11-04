AccuWeather Exclusively Provided Life-Saving Tornado Warnings BEFORE Intense and Damaging Tornadoes Struck Multiple Communities in the Oklahoma City Metro Area

The National Weather Service and All Other Known Sources Issued Warnings Only AFTER the Tornadoes Struck

Strong tornadoes moved across Oklahoma overnight. Storm, tornado, and increasing flood chances continue in these same areas on Sunday.

AccuWeather customers were best prepared for rapidly developing and damaging tornadoes thanks to AccuWeather's life-saving warnings that exclusively provided greater accuracy and more advance notice than those from any other known source.

Dangerous and destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Oklahoma City metro area during the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2024. Multiple rapidly developing intense tornadoes, at least two of which have been rated as EF3, with dangerous, swirling peak winds of more than 136 mph, caused significant damage to homes and businesses, trees, and power lines. Sadly, multiple injuries have already been reported. Such overnight tornadoes are especially dangerous relative to the risk for injuries and fatalities as many people are sleeping and require even more time to wake up and move to a safe shelter as compared to tornadoes occurring during the day, making additional advance notice even more precious.

In each of the below cases, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had any notice of the imminent life-threatening emergency before the tornado touched down.

Government cellphone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been sounded, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but are also supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

Be proactive with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings, which will deliver site-specific alerts and offer warnings often with more advance notice before severe weather hits, giving you much-needed time to be prepared.

AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 31 minutes of advanced notice BEFORE a damaging EF3 tornado touched down near Valley Brook, northeast of Moore. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide advance notice – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a tornado warning for Valley Brook until after the tornado had already been on the ground producing damage for 2 minutes.

An additional intense EF3 tornado struck near Harrah, Oklahoma. AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists exclusively provided 17 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the damaging tornado struck. AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide advance notice – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a tornado warning for the Harrah area until the tornado had just touched down, providing no advance notice and no time to seek safe shelter.

Another damaging tornado struck near Blanchard and Newcastle, Oklahoma. AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists exclusively provided 25 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the damaging tornado first touched down. AccuWeather was the ONLY source to provide advance notice – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a tornado warning until 3 minutes after the tornado had touched down, providing no advance notice and no time to seek safe shelter.

Additionally, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists issued an AccuWeather Alert™ for tornado threat for the Oklahoma City metro area nearly 2 hours BEFORE the government and all other sources issued a tornado watch. AccuWeather’s notification was the only known source to highlight the increasing tornado threat, exclusively providing additional notice and giving people more time to prepare.

The valuable advance notice, provided by AccuWeather alone, enabled AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers, as well as users of the AccuWeather Alert™ service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app, to be better prepared and offered valuable time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado.

These examples are just part of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

Contact AccuWeather's Experts today to learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warnings® can help your business better prepare for all tornadoes and severe weather threats.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented to provide more accurate, more advanced notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has been proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.