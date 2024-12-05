AccuWeather Delivers the Earliest, Most Accurate Forecast for First Lake-Effect Snow Event of the Season

Record-breaking snow over the Thanksgiving weekend destroyed barns, shut down traffic and led to extreme conditions from the Midwest into the Northeast.

As the first lake-effect snowstorm of the season buried parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes under several feet of snow, AccuWeather once again proved why forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ matter. AccuWeather forecasts were provided farther in advance and were more accurate than any other known source, and AccuWeather was the only known source, three days in advance, to accurately predict 1-2 feet of snow from the storm in Orchard Park, NY, just prior to an important NFL game between the Bills and 49ers. AccuWeather customers once again exclusively benefited from this extra advance notice and the most accurate forecast, enabling them to make the best decisions in preparation for the storm’s impact.

AccuWeather meteorologists were the first to convey the major risk to customers, giving them significant time to prepare.

On Friday, Nov. 22, AccuWeather meteorologists were already issuing alerts a full week before the storm. A Storm Potential Outlook warned that a “significant lake-effect event may unfold,” giving clients ample time to take proactive steps. While other sources provided vague or minimal warnings, AccuWeather delivered more clear, actionable forecasts well ahead of time.

By Monday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather had already highlighted the impending impacts, forecasting “feet of snow,” “local whiteouts,” and “road closures.” This precise communication ensured that businesses could adjust operations, protect employees, and mitigate potential losses during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ in Action

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, several days in advance of the start of the lake-effect snowfall event - AccuWeather released its first snowfall accumulation map, projecting the event's scope ahead of all other known sources. AccuWeather was the only known source to specifically highlight that “heavy snow may result in road closures, including portions of Interstate 90 for a time, especially in the corridor between Cleveland, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York” - exactly the area where a long-term interstate road closure occurred.

AccuWeather accurately predicted a Local StormMax™ of 72 inches, with the highest recorded snowfall reaching 65.9 inches.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly predict 1 to 2 feet of snow in Orchard Park, NY, providing a decisive edge to customers relying on real, actionable data.

AccuWeather's competitors provided far less detailed or inaccurate forecasts:

AccuWeather: “Lake-effect snow and intense squalls”; Storm total 1 to 2 feet

Fox Weather: “A few snow showers”; no accumulation mentioned

Tomorrow.io: 20% chance of snow; less than 1 inch

Weather.com: “Snow showers”; 3-9 inches

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, while other sources underestimated the impact, AccuWeather stood alone in issuing urgent, actionable guidance. Key phrases like:

“Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous”

“Major lake-effect snow event this weekend”

“Poor visibility and slow travel”

According to a recent study - AccuWeather's start and end times of snow and ice had an average error of only 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

According to a recent study - AccuWeather's start and end times of snow and ice had an average error of only 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

Lake-effect snow buries New York, Pennsylvania

