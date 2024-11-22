AccuWeather accurately forecasts Mid-Atlantic snow storm

See how AccuWeather accurately forecasted a Mid-Atlantic snowstorm, helping businesses and travelers prepare for up to 10 inches of snow in January 2022.

When heavy snow blanketed our nation’s capital and its neighboring cities, AccuWeather meteorologists accurately predicted it every step of the way.

Winter Blast

In the week of January 6, 2022, winter arrived with full force along the mid-Atlantic states dropping nearly a foot of snow in Washington, D.C. On Sunday, a full 24 hours ahead of the weather impact, our team forecasted up to 10 inches of snow in the capital and surrounding areas. AccuWeather meteorologists made a specific call-out to alert holiday travelers about worsening conditions with low visibility and slippery roads for one of the busiest travel times of the year. At the same time, other weather service providers were predicting only 2 to 4 inches of snow and did not mention important travel disruptions.

As the snowstorm blew in on Monday, AccuWeather continued to call for significant snowfall as others failed to update their forecasts- even as 4 to 6 inches had fallen on the ground. The actual snowfall in D.C. ended up being 6 to 10 inches- exactly what AccuWeather meteorologists forecasted and warned travelers about. This accurate forecasting helped better prepare businesses and communities in this largely populated area and protected lives along the busy I-95 corridor.

It was a similar story in neighboring Fredericksburg, VA, where a foot of snow fell during the same timeframe. Just like in D.C., AccuWeather meteorologists warned their clients 24 hours ahead of time that up to 10 inches would impact the area and pose a significant disruption to travel and logistics. As the weather event was unfolding on Monday morning, AccuWeather proactively increased its forecast to up to 15 inches of snow and further alerted its clients about the potential for power outages. Meanwhile, even after over 8 inches had already fallen, other providers were still forecasting 1 to 3 inches.

