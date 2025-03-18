3 Weather Threats to Solar Energy. Protect Your Solar Panels

AccuWeather For Business has the tools needed to protect your business' energy investment. We can assist in mitigating the risk and significantly reduce the damage to solar panels when severe weather and extreme temperatures threaten.

THE THREE BIGGEST THREATS TO SOLAR ENERGY

The United States has put a considerable emphasis on using solar panels. The Biden Administration has expanded the Clean Energy Program and has granted an additional $425 million in additional funding. The average cost of a solar panel is $16,000, which is a significant investment.

Here are the three most significant threats to solar energy.

• WIND DIRECTION AND HAIL

Most solar panels can withstand a minor hailstorm; however, there are some areas of the country where they happen more often. When they do, a hailstorm can be powerful and severe enough to damage panels. Most solar panel warranties do not cover damage done by hail. When gusty winds are in the forecast, it's not the panels themselves that are at the most risk, but rather the racking system or the roof they are attached. You will avoid costly repairs and replacements by protecting your solar panels. AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® Warning Service can alert your business when a hailstorm threatens your assets.

• LIGHTNING STRIKES

When lightning directly strikes solar panels, it usually destroys them. Even indirect strikes can cause damage to conductors and even cause fires. AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® Warning service can provide information that would alert you when lighting is in the area of your panels. The severe warning service not only sends you alerts when lightning is within 8 miles of your assets, but you also have 24/7/356 access to one of AccuWeather's 100+ meteorologists for the most up-to-date forecasts to protect your people.

• HIGH HEAT

Extreme heat can significantly reduce the output efficiency of solar panels by up to 25%, especially on dry days reaching 90F or higher. When temperatures reach the triple digits, most solar panels will lose 1% output for an additional degree increase. SkyGuard® provides customizable threshold alerts, so you are always aware when heat exceeds 90+ degrees.

Be proactive with severe weather warnings, which will deliver site-specific alerts and offer warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you much-needed time to be prepared.

Benefits of SkyGuard® Warnings:

• Proactive, site-specific alerts offer warnings well before severe weather impacts occur

• Live one-on-one or group consultation is provided by our weather experts anytime, day or night

• Alerts delivered in a format that aligns with your organizational emergency management plan

• All-clear notifications are sent when a threat is over, minimizing weather-related downtime

• All alerts are delivered via push notification from the SkyGuard® mobile app, available on Android and iOS

