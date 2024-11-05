Surviving the storm: How retailers can prepare for severe weather events

Essential steps for retailers to prepare for severe weather, from securing infrastructure to stocking emergency supplies, to minimize disruptions and protect revenue

Severe weather can have serious implications for retailers. From store closures to supply chain issues, your business needs to prepare to minimize the impact on revenue.

RETAIL WEATHER WORRIES

Severe weather can significantly impact retail businesses' supply chains, infrastructure, sales, and operating costs. That is why your business must be informed and prepared for the dangers of severe weather. AccuWeather For Business is here to help. Here is a checklist of actions you can take to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of severe weather on your retail business:

Closely Monitor Weather Reports

Monitor weather reports and forecasts to anticipate upcoming weather conditions and prepare accordingly. By monitoring the system, your business can plan for staffing and inventory and adjust promotional activities. AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® clients will receive warnings about severe weather before, during, and after the storm and one-on-one consultations with a storm warning meteorologist.

Create Emergency and Contingency Plans

Develop a contingency plan for when severe weather conditions threaten store closures, supply chain disruptions, or power outages. This plan should include communication strategies informing employees, customers, and suppliers of store hours or operations changes. If your business doesn’t have a severe weather plan, AccuWeather For Business can help you develop one.

Secure Store Infrastructure

Make sure your building is secure. Install shutters, reinforce windows and doors, and secure outdoor signs to prevent damage to your building and others. In March 2023, a tornado tore through Little Rock, AR, causing extensive damage to businesses throughout the area that were caught off-guard.

Stock Up on Weather-Related Products

Ensure your business has enough stock of weather-related items such as generators, flashlights, and bottled water to meet customer demand in dealing with the impacts of severe weather. By stocking up on supplies, your business could increase profits by having the supplies on hand when customers need them the most, while your competitors do not.

Train Employees

Train employees on your emergency and contingency plans. If possible, conduct severe weather drills so they know how to respond to keep themselves and your customers safer. Provide them with resources to help them respond to customers' inquiries and concerns.

