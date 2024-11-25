How to keep your business protected from severe weather risks

Discover how AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings and site-specific alerts can help your business stay ahead of the storm and avoid costly delays and shutdowns.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

If not prepared, extreme weather events can be costly to your business by causing major disruptions to your supply chain leading to delays and temporary shutdowns.

PREVENT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

Whether you realize it or not, climate change and supply chains are linked in many ways. As the global temperature rises, extreme weather patterns become more common - impacting your supply chain and production. Hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding can damage warehouses or make travel dangerous. For example, cargo planes and trucks must wait for the weather to clear, causing costly shutdowns and delays. These disruptions can result in loss of business, contracts, and customers. Businesses lose billions of dollars annually because they are not properly prepared. Here is where AccuWeather For Business comes in.

When extreme weather is in the forecast, AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings alert our clients earlier than anyone else by providing advance notice of up to 10 days ahead of disruptive weather.

Our clients also get a map showing where the weather impacts will occur, complete with supplier notifications, so their teams can visualize what suppliers will be impacted and which will not.

Communication is key. AccuWeather For Business constantly monitors each storm and provides clients with a list of affected suppliers based on the start time of the weather event. Clients also get a list of impacted suppliers based on magnitude, so they can know which ones will be - impacted the most.

The client’s supply chain team can set up a call with AccuWeather’s meteorologists for a one-on-one consultation to answer questions and review workflows. AccuWeather For Business provides our clients with the information to help them decide which shipments need to be re-routed, which suppliers need to be notified, and any additional adjustments that need to be made.

Five tips to prepare for supply chain disruptions

1. Create an emergency plan: A backup plan and preparing for supply chain disruptions is always good idea. For example, have extra financial resources and design a plan to move goods and supplies to prevent and prepare for potential disruptions.

2. Build up inventory: Stockpile several months of essential supplies so your business can survive disruptions. If supply chains are disrupted, you may have to store goods and materials needed to maintain your business.

3. Diversify suppliers and identify backup vendors: Come up with other suppliers that can give you what you need if your current supplier can't get goods to you. You may have to diversify suppliers and find suppliers in different geographic locations to get you what you need. That way, you'll always be able to get what you need if there is a disruption.

4. Incorporate risk management: Utilize technology and experts to evaluate potential threats to your supply chain. Understand where you may have supply chain disruption that could affect product quality, pricing, and availability.

5. Communicate with Customers: Customers only care if you have supply chain issues. They want their products. Make sure you plan to communicate earlier rather than later when there are delays or disruptions.

No matter what the weather brings- snow and ice, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flooding, or extreme temperatures - AccuWeather’s forecasts are more accurate, detailed, localized, customized, and often issued further ahead than all other sources. This gives you time to operate more efficiently, minimize the risk of reputational harm, and, most importantly, keep your teams and customers safer.

Be proactive with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Warnings, which will deliver site-specific alerts and offer warnings well before severe weather hits, giving you much-needed time to be prepared.

Benefits of SkyGuard® Warnings:

• Proactive, site-specific alerts offer warnings well before severe weather impacts occur

• Live one-on-one or group consultation is provided by our weather experts anytime, day or night

• Alerts delivered in a format that aligns with your organizational emergency management plan

• All-clear notifications are sent when a threat is over, minimizing weather-related downtime

• All alerts are delivered via push notification from the SkyGuard® mobile app, available on Android and iOS

Want to learn more about how we can help you? Let’s discuss how we can protect your business, employees, and assets. Contact us today.

THE MOST TRUSTED AND RECOGNIZED NAME IN WEATHER

Serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally, AccuWeather is recognized as the most accurate source of weather forecasts, warnings, and data in the world.