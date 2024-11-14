Flooding 101: Separating fact from fiction

Prepare your business for flash flooding by learning the facts and some fictions about flooding risk.

Recent heavy rain in the Northeast which caused significant flooding has highlighted the importance of planning ahead for flash flooding. We’re separating fact from fiction so your business can be better prepared to keep your employees safer.

FICTION: Flooding only occurs near rivers and coastal areas.

FACT: While rivers and coastal regions are indeed prone to flooding, flooding can happen anywhere, including urban and inland areas. Heavy rainfall, melting snow and inadequate or blocked drainage systems can all contribute to flooding in unexpected locations.

FICTION: Floods are only dangerous if water levels are high.

FACT: Even shallow floodwaters can pose significant risks. Just 6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups. It's important to remember that it doesn't take a massive flood to cause severe damage and endanger lives.

FICTION: If a building isn't in a floodplain, it's safe from flooding.

FACT: Floodplains are areas at higher risk of flooding but aren't the only places that can experience flooding. Flash floods, caused by sudden intense rainfall or dam failures, can impact areas far beyond designated floodplains. Understanding potential flood risks is vital, regardless of the building's location.

FICTION: Myth: Insurance policies cover all flood damages.

FACT: You typically need to purchase separate flood insurance to protect your property from flood-related losses. Reviewing and understanding your insurance coverage to ensure you are adequately protected is crucial.

