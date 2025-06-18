A summer hazard you might not expect: flying beach umbrellas

A shift in the weather can quickly turn a common beach umbrella into a dangerous flying projectile. Here's a few safety tips to follow when spending a day in the sand.

Terrifying moments as beach umbrellas are blown out to sea as severe weather hits Bethany Beach, Delaware, on Aug. 5.

Summer is in full swing across the United States, and beaches are bustling with activity. However, a sudden shift in the wind can transform a common beach umbrella into a dangerous projectile. Each year, injuries are reported from umbrellas that are lifted by strong breezes, and in extreme cases, these incidents can be deadly.

"Airborne beach umbrella incidents have become all too common in recent years," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said. "Beach umbrellas sent flying on crowded beaches by wind gusts have killed people and caused many serious injuries."

Here are simple tips to follow to keep your umbrella from flying away:

•Set up your umbrella properly: Beach umbrellas come in various shapes and sizes, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with a new one and practice setting it up before heading to the shore.

•Use a proper anchor: According to new safety standards, anchors must be able to remain securely in place in winds up to at least 30 mph. The larger the umbrella, the heavier the anchor needs to be to prevent it from flying away when the wind picks up.

•Check your spot before settling down: Start by checking the wind speed and direction. This can be as simple as picking up a handful of sand and watching where it blows as it falls through your fingers. Avoid choosing a spot where winds funnel, such as near sand dunes. Also, be mindful of the tide and how high the water may rise if you arrive at the coast during low tide.

Three men walk behind a sun umbrella at Carcavelos beach in Cascais, near Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

After you have picked a spot, it is important to monitor your area throughout the day:

•Pay attention to changing weather: Thunderstorms can be dangerous for beachgoers. Winds from a thunderstorm can quickly turn an umbrella into a large, flailing object, especially if gusts exceed the 30-mph limit set by the newest anchor standards. Additionally, beaches are particularly hazardous during thunderstorms due to the threat of lightning.

•Check your area occasionally during a long day in the sand: If you are spending hours at the beach, experts recommend periodically checking your canopy to ensure it remains secure. This includes verifying that the anchor is still properly holding the umbrella in place.

•Pack up when the winds pick up: "Immediately close the canopy if the umbrella becomes unstable in windy conditions," the CPSC said. Even if your umbrella is secure, others around you might not be, and they could be carried away by strong winds.