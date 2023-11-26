Winterlike blast to unleash heavy lake-effect snow, squalls in Upper Midwest and Northeast

AccuWeather forecasters say as much as 2 feet of snow is expected to pile up in the typical lake-effect areas, but some less traditional locations could also be reached by this week's dangerous snow squalls.

A winter storm brought several inches of snow for Buffalo, Oklahoma, causing challenging road conditions over the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn a lake-effect setup will bring over a foot of snow to several states and dangerous snow squalls will prowl some well-traveled highways as far to the southeast as the central Appalachians into midweek.

The same storm that produced feet of snow in the Rockies over Thanksgiving pushed into and across the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing a round of snow starting what will be several days of wintry weather.

1st significant lake-effect snow event of season underway

Behind this swath of snow, a fresh batch of cold air is expected to sail over the warmer Great Lakes, creating intense bands referred to as lake-effect snow. In some cases, the lake effect may act like a thunderstorm in the winter and could produce squalls or thunder and lightning, creating a phenomenon known as thundersnow.

This event, the first of the season, is expected to last several days, perhaps as late as Wednesday morning, allowing higher snow accumulations to pile up.

"The lake-effect snow is expected to reach peak intensity across the entire Great Lakes from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

More than half a dozen states can expect snow showers into the middle of the week, with more localized heavy snow bands. Some locations that are less likely to be impacted by lake-effect snow could get snow this time.

"The temperature difference between the bitter cold blowing across still “warm” lake waters can lead to bursts of heavy snow to reach farther than usual, even as far east as northern New England early in the week. Detroit, typically safe from lake-effect snow, could also get some bursts Monday into Monday evening quickly coating some roads and snarling travel," warned Sojda.

While snow showers may be far-reaching, most of the heavy snow accumulation is likely to stay closer to the lakes, with parts of northern Michigan, northwestern Pennsylvania and northern New York the most likely targets for feet of snow, where 1-2 feet of snow is forecast. Residents most at risk for the heavy snow are those in northern Michigan to the northeast of Cleveland, Ohio, around Erie, Pennsylvania, and those south of Buffalo or north of Syracuse in New York.

"Travel in the heaviest snow bands, especially in New York, could become nearly impossible after dark Monday as gusty winds combine with snowfall rates of a few inches per hour to create blizzardlike conditions," said Sojda.

In the western Great Lakes, the wind direction is expected to shift through the next several days, making the bands of intense snow to be less stationary. As such, Sojda warned that most places will be able to get a healthy dose of snow at some point.

As a whole, motorists should use extreme caution while traveling through the first half of the week, as conditions could turn from totally fine to almost near-zero visibility in a matter of minutes. Some roadways of particular concern for major accidents due to high travel speeds are Interstate 90 in western New York and northeastern Ohio and portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 196 in Michigan. Travel along Interstate 81 from Syracuse to near Watertown could also be a concern.

Dangerous snow squalls to affect I-80 corridor

The same setup that will produce shifting bands of heavy lake-effect snow will also trigger dangerous snow squalls well away from the Great Lakes into Tuesday evening, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Snow squalls are the wintertime equivalent of summertime downpours and thunderstorms. However, the danger with snow squalls is that the visibility can drop from being clear to whiteout conditions in a matter of seconds.

"During a snow squall, road surfaces often transition from dry to wet to slushy and snow-covered in a matter of a few minutes, at which point the snow squall may already be departing the area," Sosnowski said, adding, "Snow squalls are especially dangerous as they pass over high speed, busy highways, such as Interstates 79, 80 and 81 in the region, where the volume of traffic may prevent motorists from seeing the squalls coming in advance."

Such conditions in the past have led to deadly, multiple-vehicle accidents.

Gusty winds to accompany squalls and lake-effect snow

Even in areas of the Midwest and Northeast that avoid the heaviest snow and blustery winds are expected to be more widespread. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are forecast from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to the Northeast coast.

Localized power outages will be a concern, as well as localized damage. Residents should ensure any outdoor holiday decorations are secured before winds pick up.

Falling air temperatures throughout the week, combined with the gusty winds are also likely to bring some of the lowest AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures so far this season for the region. Much of the Great Lakes can expect the RealFeel® temperatures to drop into the single digits on Tuesday morning.

The persistent winds will push lake waters toward the west- and northwest-facing shorelines, where overwash and even freezing spray are likely in some places.

Shifting winds will disrupt the intensity of lake-effect snow Wednesday, but it will likely take until the arrival of enough milder air Thursday to finally completely shut down the lake-effect machine across the entire region.

