Waves of storms to continue in West into midweek

Storms will charge into areas of California and Oregon into the middle of the week, overspreading rain and snow as they advance inland.

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on March 27, as massive waves slammed the shores of Pacifica, California. The waves reportedly reached as high as 35 feet.

The weather pattern in the western U.S. over the upcoming week will feature yet another storm barreling into the region with areas of drenching rain and heavy snow for some of the mountain ranges, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

One storm moved in during the second half of the weekend and lingered into Monday.

As the new storm moves in, a number of locations may not have an appreciable break between the two storms through Tuesday.

The stormy pattern will also usher in slightly cooler conditions as the workweek commences.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decline from widespread 60s Fahrenheit along the California and Oregon coast to the lower to middle 50s into the midweek period. Most spots will observe temperatures between 5-10 degrees F below the historical average for early April as a southward dip in the jet stream becomes more pronounced.

Early week storm

"The main storm of the week will impact locations in the Pacific Northwest most directly, pushing ashore in Northern California on Tuesday morning. This will bring heavier rains and perhaps some thunder to the Northern California and southern Oregon coast, moving inland and giving Central California another round of showers," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson.

While winds over the open waters off of Oregon can become rather gusty as the secondary storm rotates offshore for a time into Monday night, most locations over land will observe occasional gusts peaking between 20 and 40 mph as rain advances inland.

Forecasters note that snow levels are projected to drop into early this week to 3,000-4,000 feet as temperatures decline and the storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest states from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"Across the mountainous terrain, snow is going to be more prevalent in this early week event, though nothing comparable to some previous events this year," added Hinson.

Still up to a couple of feet of snow can pile up over the high country of the northern Sierra Nevada, Siskiyous and southern Oregon Cascades.

Travel delays or even roadway closures can occur along mountain roads and passes. Travelers are always encouraged to check the status of road and weather conditions prior to starting their journey.

Later in the week, a drier setup is expected to encompass the West Coast with gradual rising of temperatures. Lingering precipitation from storms will slowly advance across the Rockies and emerge into the Plains in time for the upcoming weekend.

