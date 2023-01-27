Up to 50 vehicles involved in Wisconsin pileup amid whiteout conditions

At least one person was injured in the chain-reaction crash on Friday as bursts of heavy snowfall dropped visibility to less than a quarter mile.

A multi-vehicle pileup has shut down Interstate 39/90 in both directions between Beloit and Janesville in Rock County, Wisconsin, on Friday. (Wisconsin DOT)

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstates-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin, on Friday, Jan. 27, amid heavy snowfall in the area. At least one person has been injured in the crash, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time near mile marker 181, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Nearby, the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport had reported heavy snow with low visibility of 0.12 miles at 12:13 p.m. and again around 12:35 p.m., local time.

In addition, a staffer at the communication center had described the conditions in the area as "a total whiteout" at the time of the crash.

A viewer shared this video with me of the multi-vehicle crash on I-39 near Janesville. Can count tens of cars and trucks in this clip alone.

This happened around 12:30 and all lanes are still shut down as of 2:10 according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/sMXuxaIYBb — Kendall Keys (@KendallKeysTV) January 27, 2023

Rock County officials said there had been reports of 20-50 vehicles that may have been involved in the crash, according to NBC15 News. Videos posted to social media showed flames and heavy smoke emanating from the crash site.

AccuWeather forecasters warned of localized snow squalls across the Midwest and into the eastern United States into Friday morning. The brief but quick-hitting event is a period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds that result in reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Wisconsin State Patrol said that whiteout conditions caused by falling snow are believed to have been a factor in the initial crash.

