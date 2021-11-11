Unusual snowless November continues for many US cities
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Nov. 11, 2021 9:55 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 11, 2021 9:55 PM EST
The latest snowfall in Denver was Nov. 21, and while approaching that record, may also eclipse snowless-day record.
Major cities across the Midwest and Rocky Mountains have faced an unusually snowless November thus far -- and some may even shatter some long-standing records.
Last Saturday, Denver peaked at 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the second-highest temperature in November the city has ever recorded. As the city experiences higher-than-usual temperatures, one thing is noticeably missing for this time of year: snow.
The last time Denver saw snowfall was on April 21 of this year, meaning the city has now been in its fourth-longest snowless streak since 1948, and if it still does not snow by Nov. 18, it will be the longest snowless streak since 1948. The longest streak in history was 232 days in 1887.
The latest snowfall on record in Denver occurred on Nov. 21, 1934, when just 1 inch was recorded. If it still does not snow in the city on Nov. 18, this year will hold the third spot for the latest snowfall.
"If we don't see any snow over the next couple of days, that record starts to become a lot more in-grasp as a large part of next week is looking warm and dry," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach explained. "There are small hints that maybe some flakes could fall toward the end of next week, but the overall pattern does not look too promising for snow chances east of the mountains."
Laubach said that some long-term forecast models suggest that the dry streak could close out the month, meaning this year could jump to the number one spot for the latest first snow in the city and bury the previous record of Nov. 21.
Denver did get some snowfall in the form of flurries on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 this year, however only a trace of snow was recorded, therefore it did not count as a measurable amount of snowfall. A measurable amount of snowfall is at least 0.1 of an inch.
Denver is not the only city experiencing an unusually snowless November so far.
Boulder, Colorado, has only reported a trace amount of snowfall so far this season, as has Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Grand Forks, North Dakota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, have all reported zero snowfall for the season.
"There has been a large and persistent upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over that region so far this Fall," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Larson explained. "Upper-level ridges primarily result in two things: dryness and warmth."
According to Larson, a "normal" fall season for this region would typically offer multiple opportunities for snowfall, especially over the Rocky Mountains.
By this time last year, Denver had reported 5 inches, Fargo had reported 8.3, Minneapolis reported 14.8 and Green Bay reported 1.1 inches. In 2016, all four cities had also reported zero snowfall at this point in the year, which Larson explained was due to a similar weather pattern that has been observed so far this year.
If Boulder and Bismarck continue on the snowless route throughout the remainder of the month, both cities could tie or break their current records for the latest snowfalls in the city, which are Nov. 26 and Nov. 21, respectively.
While the upcoming week does not appear to be promising for snow in Denver, long-term forecasts for the Midwest and Rockies will offer some opportunities for snowfall.
"Looking ahead, we do not think this weather pattern holds for the coming winter," Larson said.
Larson said the upper Midwest, and to some extent the Rockies, can expect frequent blasts of cold in the coming winter season. Overall, the region is forecast to face somewhat below-average temperatures across this region this winter, especially in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
The snow drought can also be expected to come to an end, and snowfall is forecast to total slightly above average by the end of the season.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Unusual snowless November continues for many US cities
By Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Nov. 11, 2021 9:55 PM EST | Updated Nov. 11, 2021 9:55 PM EST
The latest snowfall in Denver was Nov. 21, and while approaching that record, may also eclipse snowless-day record.
Major cities across the Midwest and Rocky Mountains have faced an unusually snowless November thus far -- and some may even shatter some long-standing records.
Last Saturday, Denver peaked at 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the second-highest temperature in November the city has ever recorded. As the city experiences higher-than-usual temperatures, one thing is noticeably missing for this time of year: snow.
The last time Denver saw snowfall was on April 21 of this year, meaning the city has now been in its fourth-longest snowless streak since 1948, and if it still does not snow by Nov. 18, it will be the longest snowless streak since 1948. The longest streak in history was 232 days in 1887.
The latest snowfall on record in Denver occurred on Nov. 21, 1934, when just 1 inch was recorded. If it still does not snow in the city on Nov. 18, this year will hold the third spot for the latest snowfall.
"If we don't see any snow over the next couple of days, that record starts to become a lot more in-grasp as a large part of next week is looking warm and dry," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach explained. "There are small hints that maybe some flakes could fall toward the end of next week, but the overall pattern does not look too promising for snow chances east of the mountains."
Laubach said that some long-term forecast models suggest that the dry streak could close out the month, meaning this year could jump to the number one spot for the latest first snow in the city and bury the previous record of Nov. 21.
Denver did get some snowfall in the form of flurries on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 this year, however only a trace of snow was recorded, therefore it did not count as a measurable amount of snowfall. A measurable amount of snowfall is at least 0.1 of an inch.
Denver is not the only city experiencing an unusually snowless November so far.
Boulder, Colorado, has only reported a trace amount of snowfall so far this season, as has Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Grand Forks, North Dakota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, have all reported zero snowfall for the season.
"There has been a large and persistent upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over that region so far this Fall," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Larson explained. "Upper-level ridges primarily result in two things: dryness and warmth."
According to Larson, a "normal" fall season for this region would typically offer multiple opportunities for snowfall, especially over the Rocky Mountains.
By this time last year, Denver had reported 5 inches, Fargo had reported 8.3, Minneapolis reported 14.8 and Green Bay reported 1.1 inches. In 2016, all four cities had also reported zero snowfall at this point in the year, which Larson explained was due to a similar weather pattern that has been observed so far this year.
If Boulder and Bismarck continue on the snowless route throughout the remainder of the month, both cities could tie or break their current records for the latest snowfalls in the city, which are Nov. 26 and Nov. 21, respectively.
While the upcoming week does not appear to be promising for snow in Denver, long-term forecasts for the Midwest and Rockies will offer some opportunities for snowfall.
"Looking ahead, we do not think this weather pattern holds for the coming winter," Larson said.
Larson said the upper Midwest, and to some extent the Rockies, can expect frequent blasts of cold in the coming winter season. Overall, the region is forecast to face somewhat below-average temperatures across this region this winter, especially in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
The snow drought can also be expected to come to an end, and snowfall is forecast to total slightly above average by the end of the season.
In other news:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo