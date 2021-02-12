Temperature bottoms out at 61 below zero in northwestern Canadian town
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 12, 2021 4:00 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 12, 2021 4:26 PM EST
A map showing where Wekweeti in Canada's Northwest Territories is located compared to Toronto, about 1,900 miles away. (AccuWeather)
Due to the polar vortex, a fresh batch of Arctic air made its way into Canada this week, leaving some major Canadian cities battling subzero temperatures. Through early next week, this brutal cold will also infiltrate the United States and challenge numerous daily records.
Canada's national weather service, Environment Canada, reported a reading of -51.9 C (or about -61 F) in Wekweeti of the Northwest Territories on Sunday, the lowest recorded temperature in the country since 2017, according to CTV News. Wekweeti is about 1,900 miles northwest of Toronto.
Temperatures across the entire country through this weekend could be below freezing, a difficult feat given the different climates from coastal locations to the Prairies.
On the West Coast, Vancouver, British Columbia, is forecast to hover near or below zero through Saturday night while on the East Coast, St. John's, Newfoundland, is likely to stay in the 20s F through the middle of next week. In between, high temperatures from Edmonton, Alberta, to Winnipeg, Manitoba, may struggle to reach -10 F through the weekend.
"The Arctic air is not likely to stop in Canada as we move forward into next week. Temperatures will be dropping rapidly across portions of the United States through early Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
The extreme cold has already left much of the northern U.S. in a deep freeze this week and set numerous daily records. On Friday, a number of low-temperature records were toppled in Montana, including one that went back more than 100 years. The mercury hit -34 F in Lewistown, a new daily record that surpassed the -30 reading that was set back in 1905. That wasn't even the most extraordinary record set in the state, however. Dunkirk, Montana, recorded a temperature of -40, shattering the daily record of -32 from 2018.
One wave of cold began late last week when multiple cities across the United States spent several days reporting constant subzero temperatures. Cities such as Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota, have spent a week below zero degrees.
No reprieve from the cold is expected for the Midwest and northern Plains into early next week. Minneapolis and International Falls, Minnesota, are unlikely to push above zero F until Monday afternoon, and perhaps not until Tuesday. It may take until Tuesday afternoon until the city of Chicago is able to surpass the 10 F mark.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Overnight low temperatures, especially Saturday night and Sunday night, could challenge daily record low temperatures in places like Minneapolis," Sojda said.
The above graphic shows the consecutive number of hours that select cities have been below zero, as of 10 a.m. EST Friday.
Any gusty winds could bring AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures down to -20 or -30 degrees, making lengthy exposure outdoors dangerous.
The cold will ride in behind a major snowstorm sweeping from the Northwest to Plains this weekend, allowing the cold to sink even farther south into Oklahoma and Texas.
Omaha, Nebraska, is likely to have afternoon high temperatures below zero, with a record-challenging low of -20 expected Monday night. In Oklahoma City, high temperatures are unlikely to break 10 degrees through Monday as overnight lows drop below zero, obliterating records from the early 1900s.
The low temperatures forecast in the Dallas area on Sunday and Monday nights are in the single digits, which would set new daily low records for both days. The previous records are in the teens.
The lingering cold will make it difficult to naturally melt any of the snow or ice that accumulates over the weekend across the region.
The cold is expected to ease a bit in the central U.S. by the middle of the week, but enough subfreezing temperatures are likely to stick around to threaten even more wintry weather late in the week from Texas to Michigan.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Temperature bottoms out at 61 below zero in northwestern Canadian town
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 12, 2021 4:00 PM EST | Updated Feb. 12, 2021 4:26 PM EST
A map showing where Wekweeti in Canada's Northwest Territories is located compared to Toronto, about 1,900 miles away. (AccuWeather)
Due to the polar vortex, a fresh batch of Arctic air made its way into Canada this week, leaving some major Canadian cities battling subzero temperatures. Through early next week, this brutal cold will also infiltrate the United States and challenge numerous daily records.
Canada's national weather service, Environment Canada, reported a reading of -51.9 C (or about -61 F) in Wekweeti of the Northwest Territories on Sunday, the lowest recorded temperature in the country since 2017, according to CTV News. Wekweeti is about 1,900 miles northwest of Toronto.
Temperatures across the entire country through this weekend could be below freezing, a difficult feat given the different climates from coastal locations to the Prairies.
On the West Coast, Vancouver, British Columbia, is forecast to hover near or below zero through Saturday night while on the East Coast, St. John's, Newfoundland, is likely to stay in the 20s F through the middle of next week. In between, high temperatures from Edmonton, Alberta, to Winnipeg, Manitoba, may struggle to reach -10 F through the weekend.
"The Arctic air is not likely to stop in Canada as we move forward into next week. Temperatures will be dropping rapidly across portions of the United States through early Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
The extreme cold has already left much of the northern U.S. in a deep freeze this week and set numerous daily records. On Friday, a number of low-temperature records were toppled in Montana, including one that went back more than 100 years. The mercury hit -34 F in Lewistown, a new daily record that surpassed the -30 reading that was set back in 1905. That wasn't even the most extraordinary record set in the state, however. Dunkirk, Montana, recorded a temperature of -40, shattering the daily record of -32 from 2018.
One wave of cold began late last week when multiple cities across the United States spent several days reporting constant subzero temperatures. Cities such as Minot and Grand Forks, North Dakota, have spent a week below zero degrees.
No reprieve from the cold is expected for the Midwest and northern Plains into early next week. Minneapolis and International Falls, Minnesota, are unlikely to push above zero F until Monday afternoon, and perhaps not until Tuesday. It may take until Tuesday afternoon until the city of Chicago is able to surpass the 10 F mark.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Overnight low temperatures, especially Saturday night and Sunday night, could challenge daily record low temperatures in places like Minneapolis," Sojda said.
The above graphic shows the consecutive number of hours that select cities have been below zero, as of 10 a.m. EST Friday.
Any gusty winds could bring AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures down to -20 or -30 degrees, making lengthy exposure outdoors dangerous.
The cold will ride in behind a major snowstorm sweeping from the Northwest to Plains this weekend, allowing the cold to sink even farther south into Oklahoma and Texas.
Omaha, Nebraska, is likely to have afternoon high temperatures below zero, with a record-challenging low of -20 expected Monday night. In Oklahoma City, high temperatures are unlikely to break 10 degrees through Monday as overnight lows drop below zero, obliterating records from the early 1900s.
The low temperatures forecast in the Dallas area on Sunday and Monday nights are in the single digits, which would set new daily low records for both days. The previous records are in the teens.
The lingering cold will make it difficult to naturally melt any of the snow or ice that accumulates over the weekend across the region.
The cold is expected to ease a bit in the central U.S. by the middle of the week, but enough subfreezing temperatures are likely to stick around to threaten even more wintry weather late in the week from Texas to Michigan.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo