Seattle, Portland preparing for heaviest snowfall in at least 2 years
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 12, 2021 7:08 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 12, 2021 8:40 AM EST
Just enough Arctic air will remain in place to allow the snow to fall, forecasters say.
Although snow was generally light in Seattle and Portland Thursday, some areas nearby received accumulating snow. In Olympia, Washington, southwest of Seattle, half a foot of snow fell Thursday.
However, other areas in the I-5 corridor are still in line for heavy snow Friday night and Saturday.
"After watching the heaviest snow miss to the south, residents of the Seattle area will not miss out this time as another storm arriving later Friday and lasting into Saturday will bring heavy snowfall to the entire Seattle metro area, as a storm will bring Pacific moisture into a cold, Arctic air mass still in place across western Washington," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
Since Seattle only averages 6.8 inches during an entire winter, receiving that much or more in one storm is not something that the city usually has to endure. The last time the city had such a storm was between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, 2019. A total of 17.5 inches fell during that four-day stretch. With this current storm, 4-8 inches is forecast.
In Portland, even less snow falls in an average winter. Only 4.3 inches usually accumulates over the course of a winter. It has been over two years since the city has even received an inch of snow. On Feb. 9, 2019, 4.9 inches blanketed Portland. As much as 6-10 inches could accumulate Friday night into Saturday.
Not only will the snow totals be abnormally high, but the rate at which the snow is expected to fall will further complicate matters.
"Travel could become nearly impossible at times by Friday night into Saturday along the I-5 corridor between Seattle and Portland as heavy snow will fall, reaching its peak Friday night," cautioned Pydynowski.
While both Seattle and Portland will receive heavy snow, ice may also be an issue around Portland.
Ice is the most hazardous precipitation type, as everything can become glazed. This was evident in Dallas Thursday, when ice caused a pileup involving dozens of vehicles. When icy accumulates on trees and power lines, the extra weight can sometimes cause them to fall, especially when wind is also a factor.
"In addition to the snow and ice, a strong easterly wind will continue this weekend around Portland and through the Columbia River Gorge. The combination of the cold and wind gusts of 30-40 mph will keep AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the single digits and lower teens through Saturday across the City of Roses," Pydynowski said.
By Saturday night and Sunday, precipitation will become lighter and more intermittent as the storm system moves away to the south and east of the area. There could still be some showers Sunday, but rain showers are expected as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s.
Yet another storm is likely to move in by Sunday night and Monday. With that system, warm enough air is expected to be in place for rain to fall along I-5. Snow is still likely in the mountains, as is typically the case this time of year.
