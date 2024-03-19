Storms to gather on US East Coast with weekend rain, wind and snow

Whether or not two storms merge on the Atlantic coast and linger into next week, vast areas of rain, gusty winds and snow are in store for the first weekend of spring for the Eastern Seaboard.

March 19 at 11:06 p.m. Eastern time marks the equinox and the start of astronomical spring. You can not only celebrate warmer days ahead but also an astronomical phenomenon called the zodiacal light.

A pair of storms -- one near the Canada border and one from the Gulf -- will converge on the Atlantic coast for the first official weekend of spring 2024, triggering areas of drenching rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms. There will even be a patch of snow in the Northeast early, and the weekend could be a total washout in some locations, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Almost simultaneously and roughly 1,000 apart, both storms will form at midweek and push eastward.

The northern storm will develop along the eastern slopes of the southern Canada Rockies and the northern Rockies of the United States and move with an area of light to moderate snow over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into Thursday night. The southern storm will form over the northern Gulf of Mexico around midweek and push eastward along the upper Gulf coast into Thursday night with drenching rain and gusty thunderstorms.

Both storms may merge into one large coastal storm

As both storms approach the Atlantic coast to end the week, they will attempt to drift closer together, with the southern storm taking a northward jog, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

"How nasty the weather becomes along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend will depend on whether or not the two storms phase [merge together]," Dombek explained. "But, even if the two remain separate, there will still be stormy conditions to contend with; stiff coastal winds and above-normal tides and minor coastal flooding possible."

The southern storm will likely end up being the stronger of the two systems, and that will trigger a northward expansion of drenching rain with increasing winds, building seas and rough surf from Florida to the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey from Friday to Saturday.

Coastal flooding during high tide is possible along the mid-Atlantic coast. Because of the duration of the storm system, the prolonged heavy surf action can lead to considerable beach erosion, especially from the Carolinas to New Jersey. Thunderstorms may erupt along the southern Atlantic coast with locally severe weather conditions.

The northern storm will be the colder of the two storms.

"The northern storm will bring more wintry conditions with snow or a combination of snow and rain to inland areas of northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. A coating to a couple of inches of snow may fall in this zone from Friday night to Saturday.

The storm will bring rain from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston during at least the first part of the weekend. The combination of stiff breezes, low clouds and rain will lead to airline delays.

Should the two storms completely merge, a strip of heavy snow may extend across portions of central and northern New England, and a powerful system would evolve with heavy rain and flooding in poor drainage areas on the coast.

Questions remain about the end game of the storm, DeVore said.

"On one hand, the storm may exit the northeast quickly so that the rain ends and the sky clears from west to east on Sunday," DeVore explained, "On the other hand, the storm could stall just offshore and continue to pump rain along the mid-Atantic and New England coasts through Sunday and perhaps into Monday."

Watching the Atlantic for a home brew subtropical storm

If the storm lingers off the southern Atlantic coast for many days next week, it could gradually acquire some tropical characteristics.

The chance of the system evolving into a tropical or subtropical system is extremely low but not zero at this time, AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

DaSilva pointed out that waters over much of the Atlantic basin are much warmer than the historical average for March. Ocean surface temperatures are near the threshold for tropical development -- 78-79 degrees Fahrenheit from just the southern Atlantic coast to the Caribbean.

There has never been a named tropical system in the Atlantic during March, as winds at the jet stream level of the atmosphere are typically too strong. However, pre-season tropical systems have developed in the past, including some near the U.S., hence the term "home brew."

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is not until June 1.

