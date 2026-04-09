Storms to bring rain, thunder and Sierra Nevada snow to California

Two storms will track into California and the Southwest, bringing showers, gusty thunderstorms and travel impacts, with heavier rain and Sierra Nevada snow expected late in the weekend.

Copied

If you plan to attend Coachella this weekend in Indio, California, prepare to stay hydrated and be ready for the possibility of rain.

A pair of storms will move into California and then the Southwest through this weekend, bringing much-needed rain, gusty thunderstorms and the risk of travel-snarling snow in the high elevations along Interstate 80.

The first, and warmer, of the two storms will move inland across California through Friday then weaken over the interior West this weekend. Most of its moisture will be wrung out over California as showers, with only a bit of snow over the highest terrain in the northern Sierra Nevada and Siskiyous.

Showers can occur at any time in San Francisco through the weekend due to both storms, with the second moving ashore in Northern California later Saturday before drifting inland Sunday. The first showers may not reach Los Angeles until Friday afternoon, while San Diego should remain dry until Friday night.

Farther inland, spotty gusty thunderstorms with small hail may herald the arrival of the first storm across California’s Central Valley through Friday. Any gusty shower or thunderstorm should hold off for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Indio, California, until later Saturday or Saturday night.

Showers or thunderstorms may not reach Las Vegas until Sunday and Phoenix until Monday.

It may take until Sunday before any shower or thunderstorm reaches Las Vegas and Monday for the same in Phoenix. Much of the shower activity is likely to slice to the north of these locations.

Gusty winds ahead of the storms and associated thunderstorms will kick up dust, which can be a hazard for motorists and those spending time outdoors.

The second storm, which will be stronger and colder, has the potential to bring heavier, steadier rain to portions of Northern and Central California, as well as heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada, including Donner Pass along I-80.

The high country of the Sierra Nevada (above 7,000 feet) is forecast to pick up 1-3 feet of snow from later Saturday to Sunday evening, and roads at the pass level will be slushy to snow-covered. Snow could fall heavily enough and long enough to temporarily close the pass.

Despite some major storms this winter, they were generally sporadic, with long periods of little or no snow. As a result, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is below the 30-year average for the 2025-2026 season and in the lowest 25th percentile, according to the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.

The graph shows accumulated snowfall (inches) for the season to date (red) versus the range of snowfall from prior winters over a recent 30-year period (gray). (Central Sierra Storm Laboratory)

Many reservoirs are near full capacity with enough water to meet summer and fall demand.

Melting snow from the high country helps to keep streams and rivers flowing for irrigation. Drought conditions remain significant farther inland across the Colorado basin due to a lack of winter storms in recent months. There is a large patch of exceptional drought, the highest category, in western Colorado.

A prolonged heat wave in March quickly reduced some of the high-country snow that would otherwise have melted gradually in the weeks and months ahead. The upcoming storm will help a bit in the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyous in the short term.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Locally heavy rain from thunderstorms, along with broader rainfall in Northern and Central California, may trigger sporadic mudslides and cause ponding on poorly drained roads.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.