What to pack for Coachella this weekend, according to a meteorologist

The forecast for this year's opening weekend looks nothing like 2025, with a dramatic shift in the weather expected after Friday's performances.

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A powerful dust devil blew through a campground at Coachella 2025, launching tents and camping equipment into the sky.

Hundreds of thousands of music fans are descending on Indio, California, for Coachella this weekend, and the weather will look nothing like last year.

The first weekend of the 2025 festival brought a high of 102 F, with the nearby JFK Memorial Hospital reporting a surge in heat-related visits, according to The Desert Sun. This year's opening weekend, April 10-12, tells a completely different story.

"Rain gear could come in handy this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Gwendolyn Fieweger said.

Festivalgoers are seen during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The high on Saturday is forecast to be in the low 80s, followed by temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, with a lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature when breezes kick up. It will feel especially cool at night, with lows in the 50s.

"Although the relief from the heat is a positive aspect of the pattern shift, the shower potential could impact outdoor events," Fieweger said.

A complete washout is not expected, but showers could interrupt performances on both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday afternoon carrying the higher chance of rain.

Festivalgoers eyeing the second weekend have reason for optimism. The long-range forecast for April 17-19 calls for drier conditions with sunshine.