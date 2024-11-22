Storm-weary West on track to be doused with new round of rain

Another surge of moisture will deliver more rain to California into next week, including Los Angeles, which could slow travelers ahead of Thanksgiving.

In the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, the western U.S. could endure a stretch of stormy weather with rain and snow. This could lead to localized flooding and travel disruptions.

The storm-weary West will not catch a break from the rounds of travel-disrupting rain, wind and snow, AccuWeather forecasters say. Yet another stretch of busy weather is set to impact the region from late this weekend into early next week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, this time reaching as far south as Los Angeles.

The ongoing pattern across the Northwest and Northern California has produced rounds of drenching rainfall, mountain snow and intense coastal winds over the last week.

Earlier in the week, power outages in Washington alone rose to at least 600,000 customers due to intense winds across the region from a bomb cyclone. A bomb cyclone is a storm that strengthens so fast that the central atmospheric pressure plunges 0.71 of an inch (24 millibars) or more in 24 hours or less, often bringing damaging winds as the storm rapidly intensifies.

As of Friday, at least 185,000 customers were still without power in Washington, according to Power Outage.us. Farther south into parts of northwestern California which was also impacted by coastal winds blowing upwards of 50-60 mph Thursday night, nearly 12,000 customers were without power on Friday morning.

The next storm is on the horizon

As one storm tapers off and shifts inland, there can be a brief lull in the wet pattern at the start of the weekend for portions of coastal Northern California. This break will not last long as another surge of moisture begins to dampen the region between late Saturday night and Sunday.

Later this weekend, the next series of storms will begin to impact the California coast once again, eventually making its way inland and pushing snow across Nevada, Utah and parts of Colorado into the start of next week.

However, forecasters say that there will be a notable difference with this next round -- apart from the location along the West Coast being impacted.

"Unlike the storms that have been bringing the flooding to Northern California the last several days, the atmospheric river, or stream of moisture into California, won't be as strong or as intense. The areas of low pressure spinning and coming in from the Pacific will be weak and won't steer a steady stream of the remaining moisture into any one place," highlighted AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.

Snow levels across the Sierra Nevada are projected to lower to around 4,500-5,500 feet over the weekend, promoting widespread snow across well-traveled mountain passes in the region. By Monday, snow levels can rise slightly to 5,000-6,000 feet across the range.

As moisture plunges southward across California early next week, showers will creep toward the Central Coast and even Los Angeles.

"Currently, it looks like Monday night into Tuesday would be the best opportunity for rain in Los Angeles," noted Houk.

While rain totals early next week as far south as Ventura and Los Angeles counties in California will not be notably high, any rain that reaches the Los Angeles International Airport will be welcome as the last time the site recorded measurable precipitation was on Nov. 2.

Farther north across the state, rainfall totals will be a bit heftier in comparison but still not on the order of the prior rounds of rain observed over the last week.

"One system Sunday into Sunday night across Northern California can bring 1-2 inches of rain, which can slow clean-up efforts and keep creeks, streams and rivers running high," explained Houk.

