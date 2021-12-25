Snow and ice will lead to tricky travel across the Plains and Midwest early this week
Rounds of accumulating snow will target the northern Plains and Midwest through early week
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Dec. 25, 2021 12:54 PM EST
Updated Dec. 25, 2021 12:54 PM EST
Most of the country will get through Christmas without snow, but in a few places, those dreams of a white Christmas will come true.
It has been a dismal start to the winter season for snow lovers across the Midwest so far, with mild conditions resulting in the accumulating snow falling near and north of the Canadian border. As we look ahead into the final week of 2021, more of the same is expected.
Accumulating snow is in the forecast across the Midwest, but most major cities will once again experience a chilly rain rather than accumulating snow.
The storm slated to begin across the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies on Sunday stems from the powerful storm that has brought an intrusion of cold air and accumulating snowfall across the western United States. A piece of energy from that storm will eject out into the North Central states and southern Canada, bringing along a swath of accumulating snowfall.
For anyone traveling after the holiday on Sunday across the northern Plains, it may be best to head out early if possible. In places like Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota, snowy conditions will develop during the afternoon hours.
There will likely be a little more time in places like Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, on Sunday, as travel conditions likely won't deteriorate due to weather until late in the day.
However, once the snow starts in these areas, it will likely begin sticking to roadways rather quickly as temperatures will be below freezing. For many individuals that have to return to work on Monday, allowing for extra drive time will be a good idea to assure a safe and timely arrival.
In addition to the accumulating snow causing travel delays, there may also be a thin corridor of freezing rain that could wreak havoc on any untreated roadways Monday morning.
The last thing commuters along Wisconsin's Interstate 90 and 94 would want to hear is the chance for adverse weather once again, but that may be a reality once again Monday morning. Just this past Thursday, over 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup amid icy conditions.
Similar hazards may extend into the Lower Peninsula of Michigan on Monday morning as the storm traverses eastward.
Portions of Interstate 80 in northern Ohio and Pennsylvania may feature difficult travel on Monday as the leading edge of precipitation could fall as snow or ice on Monday.
Farther south, the Monday morning commute will likely feature a chilly rain in places like Indianapolis and Columbus.
With precipitation expected to be in liquid form from the upcoming storm in Chicago Sunday night, the snowless streak for the city will likely continue.
Circling back to the snowy weather, accumulating snowfall will likely be limited to cities like Duluth, Minnesota, and Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Areas north of the border in Canada can also expect snow on Monday as well.
By the time all is said and done from this storm on late Monday, accumulating snow will once again be limited to the northern reaches of the Plains and Midwest.
There may be only a limited window of time for dry and settled conditions early Tuesday across the Midwest, as another storm is expected to slingshot out of the West into the center of the nation.
While the forecast continues to be ironed out in regards to this storm, it looks to be rather quick-hitting across the Midwest Tuesday and Tuesday night. Once again, it looks like many of the cities that have struggled to see accumulating snowfall this winter could face rain rather than snow.
From midweek into the new year, conditions are expected to largely settle down across the Midwest, which will prove to be beneficial for travelers across the region.
While the forecast continues to be ironed out in regards to this storm, it looks to be rather quick-hitting across the Midwest Tuesday and Tuesday night. Once again, it looks like many of the cities that have struggled to see accumulating snowfall this winter could face rain rather than snow.
From midweek into the new year, conditions are expected to largely settle down across the Midwest, which will prove to be beneficial for travelers across the region.
