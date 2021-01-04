Slippery snow spreads across the Midwest, Northeast to end the weekend
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist &
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 4, 2021 12:26 AM EST
Snow started quickly in central Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, with 2 inches in the first two hours.
Another round of wintry weather spread across the Midwest and Northeast to end the weekend, bringing picturesque scenes but also slippery travel conditions.
This new sneaky storm began to take shape over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri on Saturday and brought these areas spotty rain, snow and a bit of sleet.
The storm began to organize better Saturday night and early Sunday morning as it neared the Eastern Seaboard, bringing a swath of snow from northern Illinois to southeastern Michigan. Portions of this swath received over half a foot of snowfall.
Around Chicagoland, residents woke up on Sunday morning to a slippery coating to an inch of snowfall. Between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall was reported in the Detroit metro area.
Throughout the day on Sunday, snow began to spread through Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
A swath of 3-6 inches of snow was reported at the heaviest points in parts of Pennsylvania and New York. The snowfall led to some car accidents on Interstate 99 in central Pennsylvania.
Localized areas picked up more than half a foot of snowfall in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Around Binghamton, New York, where over 40 inches of snow fell in the middle of December, 3-5 inches was common.
As the storm pulls off of the southeastern coast of New England on Monday, some rain and snow may dampen eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, but most of the storm’s moisture is expected to be offshore by this point.
Flurries and snow showers can linger across interior areas throughout the day on Monday, with plenty of clouds hanging around.
While offshore, the storm will strengthen slightly and likely stall out. Depending on how close to the coast the storm stalls out will determine whether portions of New England receive a second dose of wintry weather as moisture rotates in on the backside of the storm.
"Now it appears the storm will stall a little farther offshore than originally anticipated, which could lessen snow amounts across the interior of Maine," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
In fact, Maine and nearby areas of New England may only receive a few flurries or snow showers from Monday night to Tuesday night.
Only if the storm were to back far enough to the west could a period of steadier snow move into these areas during the time frame, a scenario which forecasters are saying is less and less likely.
"Regardless of snow amounts, it will be a windy and chilly couple of days for the New England coast as the storm lurks around," Pydynowski adds.
The combination of clouds and windy conditions are likely to keep the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the teens and 20s the next couple of days along the coast of Maine, like Bar Harbor.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the Northeast is forecast to have mostly dry weather on Tuesday. The exception could be some spotty snow showers in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Mainly dry conditions are forecast for the entirety of the Northeast into the end of the week.
