Rounds of snow to stretch from Seattle to Denver this week
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 21, 2021 1:12 PM EDT
The National Weather Service reported winds of up to 64 mph in the Amarillo, Texas, area. This U.S. flag held up against the elements of strong winds and heavy snow on March 17.
Only a week after parts of Colorado were hit with historic snowfall, AccuWeather forecasters say more snow is on the way for the Colorado Rockies, and also the northwestern U.S., this week.
The first of two storms got underway across portions of Utah, Wyoming and the higher elevations of western Colorado by Sunday morning.
In preparation for the storm, the National Weather Service issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings across Colorado.
Snow will continue to spread eastward across Colorado through Sunday evening.
"Travel across the higher passes of Colorado will likely be quite difficult Sunday night as some of the higher spots can see over a half of foot of snow by Monday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick explained.
Although the snow event through Monday will not be a major snowstorm by Rockies' standards, it will bring accumulating snow to the Denver area and continue to build on the region's above-normal snowfall totals that have been recorded this March.
The onset of some precipitation may be rain at first east of the Rockies, but by Sunday night, precipitation should change over to all snow.
Denver, Fort Collins and Pueblo, Colorado, are all expected to receive accumulating snowfall. Cheyenne, Wyoming, was buried by its biggest snowstorm on record last weekend, but will likely only receive a snow shower or two from this storm. Deteriorating travel conditions are likely as major roads such as I-25 and I-80 will become slippery and slushy.
By late on Monday, the storm will move east into the south-central portions of the United States, leaving cold conditions across the Front Range.
A dip in the jet stream pattern that allowed the storm to travel from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies and Denver over the weekend will remain in place this week, leaving the opportunity open for more cold weather and snow in the western U.S.
Cold air will filter into the Rockies behind the storm on Monday with high temperatures in the Front Range expected to be 10-20 degrees below normal. The high temperature in Denver on Monday is forecast to be 39 degrees Fahrenheit, while the normal high temperature for late March in the Mile High City is around 56. Pueblo is expected to have a high of 44, which is well below the normal high temperature of 61.
The cold will also impact areas farther north in Wyoming along the I-25 corridor such as Cheyenne. The high temperature on Monday is anticipated to be 39; a normal high is around 49 for late March in the city.
"As cold settles over Colorado, another storm will be moving onshore in the Pacific Northwest on Monday, bringing more snow showers," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
While major cities, like Portland, Oregon, and Seattle will likely be too warm for more than just a few snowflakes, the higher elevations of the Cascades, just east of these cities, could receive several inches of snow.
Into Tuesday and Wednesday, the storm will push inland and southeastward, spreading snow across the higher elevations of the interior west and towards the Colorado Rockies.
"The exact track of this next storm will play a major role in where the heaviest snow falls," Sojda added.
With a more southerly track is possible across the Four Corners Region, more snow may reach parts of Arizona and New Mexico compared to the storm earlier in the week.
The higher elevations will likely be the sweet spot for the most snow accumulation, and it is not out of the question that some locations over 5,000 feet could see another 6-12 inches of snow.
Major highways going through mountain passes could see accumulating snow, impacting travel through the middle of the week.
By Wednesday morning, yet another round of storms will reach portions of Washington and Oregon, introducing additional snowfall to these areas.
