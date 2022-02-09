Quick-hitting storms to bring snow, squalls to northern tier of US
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 9, 2022 9:24 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 9, 2022 11:08 AM EST
Multiple Alberta clipper storms will move across the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast through the rest of this week, and while only a general 1-3 inches of snow are expected, travel could still become treacherous in the path of the clippers, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Beyond the effects of the train of clipper storms, some lake-effect snow will enhance totals in some areas as most of the Great Lakes remain largely unfrozen.
"Lake-effect snow will result in higher totals in portions of Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
Cold weather over the course of the last month has increased ice coverage on the Great Lakes with the notable exception of Lake Erie, which has an ice coverage of more than 90% as of Feb. 9.
The first clipper brought light snow to northern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, which then moved into northern Michigan on Wednesday. By Thursday, this storm is expected to track into Ontario and Quebec.
Behind this clipper, snow will continue to fall in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and western Lower Peninsula of Michigan as wind flows off Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.
"Cold air in the wake of the clippers could cause snow squalls and cause travel trouble along highways," cautioned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
The highly-localized nature of snow squalls means that conditions could go from clear to heavy, blinding snow over a very short distance. Stretches of major highways most prone to hazardous travel conditions in this setup include interstates 80/90 in northern Indiana, 94, 96 and 196 in western Michigan, 79, 80 and 90 in Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, and 81, 86 and 90 in western, central and northern New York. Surfaces made wet and slushy by the squalls that occur during the late afternoon may be at greatest risk for a flash freeze in the evening.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Areas to the south which received significant icing from last week's wide-ranging winter storm will largely be spared this week, AccuWeather forecasters say.
"The major cities along Interstate 95 will likely receive little or no precipitation through the end of the week," noted Storm.
The next clipper will likely move into Minnesota by Thursday afternoon. This one will be stronger than its predecessor and locations such as International Falls, Minnesota, and Marquette, Michigan, could potentially receive as much as half a foot of snow by the end of the day Friday.
Not only will this clipper have more snow, but much colder air will plunge in behind it. The cold will also be accompanied by gusty winds.
"The mercury will fall to shiver-worthy levels and gusty winds will make it feel even colder as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures also drop," said Storm.
Yet another clipper may follow for the end of the weekend and early next week. This path of that one is less certain, but it could dive as far south as Illinois, Indiana and Ohio before falling apart by the time it reaches the Appalachians.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Quick-hitting storms to bring snow, squalls to northern tier of US
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 9, 2022 9:24 AM EST | Updated Feb. 9, 2022 11:08 AM EST
Multiple Alberta clipper storms will move across the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast through the rest of this week, and while only a general 1-3 inches of snow are expected, travel could still become treacherous in the path of the clippers, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Beyond the effects of the train of clipper storms, some lake-effect snow will enhance totals in some areas as most of the Great Lakes remain largely unfrozen.
"Lake-effect snow will result in higher totals in portions of Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
Cold weather over the course of the last month has increased ice coverage on the Great Lakes with the notable exception of Lake Erie, which has an ice coverage of more than 90% as of Feb. 9.
The first clipper brought light snow to northern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, which then moved into northern Michigan on Wednesday. By Thursday, this storm is expected to track into Ontario and Quebec.
Behind this clipper, snow will continue to fall in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and western Lower Peninsula of Michigan as wind flows off Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.
"Cold air in the wake of the clippers could cause snow squalls and cause travel trouble along highways," cautioned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
The highly-localized nature of snow squalls means that conditions could go from clear to heavy, blinding snow over a very short distance. Stretches of major highways most prone to hazardous travel conditions in this setup include interstates 80/90 in northern Indiana, 94, 96 and 196 in western Michigan, 79, 80 and 90 in Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, and 81, 86 and 90 in western, central and northern New York. Surfaces made wet and slushy by the squalls that occur during the late afternoon may be at greatest risk for a flash freeze in the evening.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Areas to the south which received significant icing from last week's wide-ranging winter storm will largely be spared this week, AccuWeather forecasters say.
"The major cities along Interstate 95 will likely receive little or no precipitation through the end of the week," noted Storm.
The next clipper will likely move into Minnesota by Thursday afternoon. This one will be stronger than its predecessor and locations such as International Falls, Minnesota, and Marquette, Michigan, could potentially receive as much as half a foot of snow by the end of the day Friday.
Not only will this clipper have more snow, but much colder air will plunge in behind it. The cold will also be accompanied by gusty winds.
"The mercury will fall to shiver-worthy levels and gusty winds will make it feel even colder as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures also drop," said Storm.
Yet another clipper may follow for the end of the weekend and early next week. This path of that one is less certain, but it could dive as far south as Illinois, Indiana and Ohio before falling apart by the time it reaches the Appalachians.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo