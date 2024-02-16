Northeast may face another winter storm this week following warmup

Despite an upcoming warmup early in the new week, a gathering storm may tap into cold air and deliver accumulating snow to part of the Northeast.

From California to Maine, here’s how the weather could affect your skiing or snowboarding plans this weekend.

After a wintry weekend with cold air and some snow, temperatures will trend upward into the middle of this week across the Northeast, but will a new storm halt the warmup in its tracks? AccuWeather meteorologists say that this is a possibility and will be monitoring the progress of a winter storm that could bring snow or a wintry mix.

Yet another clipper storm will affect part of the region with areas of snow on Sunday. However, the most problematic snow will remain north of the United States border or fall on the northern part of ski country.

Temperatures and general weather conditions should make for a wonderful rest of the weekend on the slopes with either natural powder or a fresh dressing of artificial snow or groomed snow.

Into Sunday, temperatures will run a few degrees shy of the historical average, with highs ranging from the mid-10s and lower 20s across the northern tier to the mid- to upper 40s around the Chesapeake Bay region.

Motorists and pedestrians should be looking for icy patches on Sunday and Monday mornings, when melting snow could freeze overnight. Most areas will dip to or below the freezing mark, and temperatures will dip to near zero in some locations across the northern tier. In Washington, D.C., lows will be in the 20s through Monday morning with areas of fresh snow on the ground.

Brief warmup this week

During the early to middle part of this week, an area of high pressure over the Southeast states will help direct warmer air across the South Central states and progressively milder air across the Midwest and the mid-Atlantic, with temperatures reaching several degrees above the historical average. The holdout zone for maintaining chilly conditions likely will be much of New England.

High temperatures around New York City will trend slowly upward through the 40s from Monday to Wednesday. In Washington, D.C., highs will ratchet upward into the 50s. Meanwhile, highs in Boston will tend to remain in the 30s. Typical highs for the third week of February range from the mid-20s in northern Maine to the low 50s in southeastern Virginia.

Monitoring for a winter storm late this week

This week's warming trend will make it difficult, but not impossible, for any potential storm to bring snow or a wintry mix in at least part of the region.

From Thursday to early Saturday, how much, if any, snow falls on parts of the Ohio, central Appalachians, the upper mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England will depend on the track and strength of a storm rolling out from the central and southern Plains, as well as the speed of a new push of colder air over the northern tier, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"Should the two features sync up just the right way, there could be a zone of heavy snow developing," Rayno said.

If the storm is stronger, there is a higher chance for heavy, wet snow to blanket parts of the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England. There would also likely be rain on the southern and eastern flanks of the system.

A weaker storm could result in more rain than snow, with the highest chances for significant snowfall across the interior Northeast, especially in the mountainous areas of the Appalachians.

