New England ski resorts open into May after blockbuster snow season

After a very snowy winter, with 39 feet at one resort, some ski resorts in the Northeast are staying open well into May.

Ski season isn’t over yet in the Northeast. After a near-record snow year in New England, several ski resorts are extending operations into May—offering a rare chance to carve turns deep into spring.

Jay Peak, Vermont, which received an incredible 470 inches (39.17 feet) of snow this season, including 9 inches in the past week, will be fully open through April 27. One ski lift will be operational into May, according to their website.

Skiing at Jay Peak, Vermont on April 12, 2025. (Lincoln Riddle)

The season snow total at Jay Peak is more than 120 inches (10 feet) above their average seasonal snowfall and their second-highest season on record since 2005. Only 2016-2017 had more snow, at 491 inches (40.9 feet).

Jay Peak had so much snow this season that they rank in the top 5 ski resorts in the Continental U.S., which includes resorts in the Rockies.

At other resorts in Vermont, AccuWeather's ski expert Lincoln Riddle says that Stowe will close April 27 but Sugarbush will still be open the first weekend in May.

"It's very impressive in the East for mid-April. Around these parts, we celebrate anytime an East Coast ski resort goes the extra mile late in the season! Love to see it," Riddle said.

Conditions at Stowe, Vermont on April 17, 2025. (Lincoln Riddle)

Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine are also still open and may make it through the end of April, weather permitting.

âKillington Resort in Vermont is forecasting "skiing and riding deep into May" in their daily mountain report on April 22. Known for having the longest ski season in the East, Killington said it's committed to keeping the lifts running as long as conditions permit.

"Even Black Mountain, New Hampshire, a small ski area, extended to May 3," Riddle explained. "They closed March 16 last year."