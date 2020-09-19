More frosty mornings on the way for the Northeast
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 19, 2020 12:28 PM
Your ability to plant flowers or crops in the fall could be hindered by the first frost date in your area.
A shot of the coldest air since spring swept across the Great Lakes and Northeast just in time for the weekend. Many across interior portions of the Northeast woke up to see yards, roofs and car windows frosted over. These first frosts and freezes came one to three weeks ahead of average for most in the region. Forecasters say a couple more chilly nights like this still lie ahead for the Northeast.
Portions of the northern Plains were the first to feel the chill. In International Falls, Minnesota, lows dipped into the 20s three nights in a row from Wednesday morning through Friday morning. The low of 20 degrees on Thursday morning tied the record low last reached in 2012. Thursday night's low of 23 broke the old record of 24 for that night set in 1959.
Duluth, Minnesota, broke an over 90-year-old record Friday morning when the low reached 28 degrees there. The old record low for Sept. 18 was 29, which was set in 1929. One year ago to the date, Duluth set another record, the warmest low temperature for the date, when the temperature only dropped to 65.
Many in the Northeast are now in the grip of the same chilly air mass. Residents of interior areas from Michigan through New England woke up Saturday morning to temperatures in the 20s and 30s and a thick frost.
Temperatures across the Northeast at 7 AM Saturday morning
Saranac Lake, New York, in the Adirondacks, was one of the coldest spots Saturday morning with a preliminary low temperature of 21 degrees. This ties the record last reached in 2014. Friday morning, Saranac Lake broke the nearly 100-year-old record with a low of 24. The old record was 25 from 1922.
For many across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, this marks the end of the growing season.
"Some areas with lighter frost where plants could be protected may survive, but for many of the more sensitive vegetable and flower plants in gardens, this weekend will mark the end," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
"The frosts and freezes will also kick start the fall foliage season, with trees beginning to change quickly now over the next couple of weeks. Although in much of New England and parts of New York and Pennsylvania that remain in an ongoing drought and had a very dry mid-summer, the fall colors are likely to be muted this year."
While areas closer to the Atlantic coast escaped the frosts and freezes, the chill is still the coldest since mid-May. Most along the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to Baltimore dipped down into the 40s by Saturday morning.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that the frosty night Friday night wasn't just one and done.
"Strong Canadian high pressure and associated cool air will sit over the Northeast into early next week," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. "With clear skies and light wind at night, allowing for good radiational cooling as well, each night through Tuesday morning will get pretty chilly with likelihood of frost in interior areas again each night."
"Temperatures early Sunday morning could be just as cold in many areas as Saturday morning in the Northeast," Adamson said.
After tying the record of 34 set in 1943 Saturday morning, Syracuse, New York, could make another run at a record low again Sunday morning. The record to beat is again 34, last reached on that date in 1993.
Along the Interstate 95 corridor, records are unlikely to be reached, but temperatures will still continue to be around 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
Daytime highs will also be on the chilly side. Afternoon high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to reach the 60s across much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Many from northern Pennsylvania into New York and interior New England will remain stuck in the 50s for high temperatures.
A moderating trend will begin to start the week. "The core of the coldest air will be Friday night to Sunday morning," said Adamson. "After that, things will gradually begin to moderate. After one last chilly start Tuesday morning, most in the Northeast will be back around normal for high temperatures Tuesday afternoon, and even go back to a little above normal later in the week."
