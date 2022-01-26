'Massive' swings in temperature set to continue across North Central states
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 26, 2022 9:15 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 26, 2022 9:15 AM EST
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor spoke to an expert at the University of Buffalo about how extremely cold conditions can affect your health.
Residents of the Plains and Upper Midwest have had to endure dramatic swings in temperature this month, and AccuWeather forecasters say the end of January and beginning of February will be no different.
"Typically, these wild changes do not occur in January," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
While there have been many ups and downs this month, the cold has outweighed any milder conditions.
"Despite these fluctuations, both Minneapolis and International Falls, Minnesota, are still well below normal for January," Benz noted.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even with six days above 20 degrees Fahrenheit this month in International Falls, where the normal high in January is only 15 degrees, the monthly departure is 8.5 degrees below normal through Jan. 25. This is due to seven days on which the high temperature failed to get above zero, including a bone-chilling high of 7 degrees below zero on Tuesday.
Minneapolis has faired slightly better, but not by much. The mercury rose to only 1 degree on New Year's Day, which was 24 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, two days in January have soared above 40 degrees. Overall, the Twin Cities are 6.3 degrees below normal through Jan. 25.
"Many places in the northern Plains have had 30-, 40- or even 50-degree changes over just a day or two at multiple times this month," noted Benz.
Another brief warmup is expected on Wednesday after a frigid Tuesday. For example, after a high of 5 degrees below zero on Tuesday, Grand Forks, North Dakota, is forecast to reach 35 degrees on Wednesday.
This warmup will be quickly replaced by bitter cold again on Thursday. Grand Forks is forecast to be around 5 degrees on Thursday morning then fall to below zero before sunset.
By the weekend, the pattern is expected to stabilize a bit.
"Massive swings in temperatures will occur through Friday, but it may level off some through early next week," pointed out Benz.
In general, most locations in the region will be above normal thanks to milder air as January ends.
The above-normal readings will not last long, with yet another blast of cold expected to begin in February. By next Wednesday, it is possible that portions of northern North Dakota again fail to rise above zero for daytime high temperatures.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
'Massive' swings in temperature set to continue across North Central states
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 26, 2022 9:15 AM EST | Updated Jan. 26, 2022 9:15 AM EST
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor spoke to an expert at the University of Buffalo about how extremely cold conditions can affect your health.
Residents of the Plains and Upper Midwest have had to endure dramatic swings in temperature this month, and AccuWeather forecasters say the end of January and beginning of February will be no different.
"Typically, these wild changes do not occur in January," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
While there have been many ups and downs this month, the cold has outweighed any milder conditions.
"Despite these fluctuations, both Minneapolis and International Falls, Minnesota, are still well below normal for January," Benz noted.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even with six days above 20 degrees Fahrenheit this month in International Falls, where the normal high in January is only 15 degrees, the monthly departure is 8.5 degrees below normal through Jan. 25. This is due to seven days on which the high temperature failed to get above zero, including a bone-chilling high of 7 degrees below zero on Tuesday.
Minneapolis has faired slightly better, but not by much. The mercury rose to only 1 degree on New Year's Day, which was 24 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, two days in January have soared above 40 degrees. Overall, the Twin Cities are 6.3 degrees below normal through Jan. 25.
"Many places in the northern Plains have had 30-, 40- or even 50-degree changes over just a day or two at multiple times this month," noted Benz.
Another brief warmup is expected on Wednesday after a frigid Tuesday. For example, after a high of 5 degrees below zero on Tuesday, Grand Forks, North Dakota, is forecast to reach 35 degrees on Wednesday.
This warmup will be quickly replaced by bitter cold again on Thursday. Grand Forks is forecast to be around 5 degrees on Thursday morning then fall to below zero before sunset.
By the weekend, the pattern is expected to stabilize a bit.
"Massive swings in temperatures will occur through Friday, but it may level off some through early next week," pointed out Benz.
In general, most locations in the region will be above normal thanks to milder air as January ends.
The above-normal readings will not last long, with yet another blast of cold expected to begin in February. By next Wednesday, it is possible that portions of northern North Dakota again fail to rise above zero for daytime high temperatures.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo