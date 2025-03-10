Mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central US

A wild storm with everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to high winds, dust and wildfire dangers will also bring snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the north-central United States.

AccuWeather’s Guy Pearson was live on the AccuWeather Network on March 10 to discuss the severe weather threat later this week in the north-central U.S.

The same storm forecast to bring feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada at midweek will gain strength when over the central United States later this week. The storm's cold side will deliver accumulating snow and create difficult travel from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest to end the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Just as the storm's warm sector will trigger a severe weather outbreak over the Mississippi Valley and dust and dry air will cause dust storms and the risk of wildfires in the Southwest, the zone from Colorado to the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan will have to deal with its cold and snowy side.

The exact area where the heaviest snow falls will depend on how quickly and how much the storm ramps up and whether a band of snow is able to wrap around the backside and linger.

The storm is forecast to strengthen enough to create winds in excess of 35 mph and visibility in snow or blowing snow for at least three hours in some areas—the official National Weather Service definition of a blizzard.

Travel will become dangerous for a time along portions of several interstates including I-29, I-35, I-80, I-90 and I-94.

"In part of the Upper Midwest, accumulating snow and potential blizzard conditions will follow a surge of warm air with rain and/or severe thunderstorms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

