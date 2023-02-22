Between 2 and 5 inches of snow have fallen across Minneapolis over the past 24 hours, and it is just a taste of what’s to come. AccuWeather meteorologists predict blizzard conditions will develop across southern Minnesota later Wednesday into Wednesday night, potentially reaching downtown Minneapolis. Even if blizzard conditions are not observed in the city, snow will still create significant disruptions across Minneapolis.
“Think twice before you need to travel,” Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said, according to Minneapolis-based news station KSTP. “Our state troopers and our dispatchers thank you in advance for those of you who have the chance to stay home and not drive somewhere because that just gives everyone else a bit more room to do the work to keep the roads clean.”
AccuWeather is forecasting 18 to 24 inches of snow for Minneapolis, which could make this storm one of the biggest February snowstorms in city history. At least 16.5 inches of snow must accumulate for the storm to rank as one of the top 10 February snowstorms. However, it is unlikely to become the worst in city history, with that title belonging to a snowstorm in February of 2019 that unloaded 39 inches of snow across Minneapolis.
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that a significant ice threat is expected in areas from the Midwest to New England from Wednesday through Thursday. Areas of sleet and freezing rain could create slippery roads and sidewalks while also causing power outages as ice weighs down trees and power lines. Meteorologists urge people to avoid coming into contact with downed power lines in the event they are live.
Cities that can experience ice impacts from this storm include Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee; Detroit; Syracuse and Albany, New York; and Burlington, Vermont, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Across the Canadian border, Toronto could also be impacted by the ice storm.
As of Wednesday morning, nearly 150,000 customers were without power across the Southwest, according to PowerOutage.US. In California, more than 110,000 customers were without power, with the majority of outages in the Golden State coming from central coast counties of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. In Arizona, power outages climbed into the thousands on Wednesday morning, with more than 27,000 without power in the state. Across the Rockies, another 8,000-plus customers were without power, as well.
For those relying on generators to keep warm as temperatures drop significantly over the next few days, it is important to know the dangers associated with operating them. Generators can be of huge advantage when the power goes out during a winter storm, but they can dangerous if used improperly due to potential risks for fire, electrocution and carbon monoxide poisoning. The latter sends more than 20,000 people to the emergency room every year, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Generators should only be used outside, positioned away from windows, doors, vents and other openings. In addition, it’s important to never plug a generator directly into a wall outlet. Experts recommend keeping them at least 30 feet away from the home and any of its openings and for gasoline containers stored away from the generator and from any other object that emits heat or flames.
Snow has brought a slew of impacts from the West Coast to the Midwest and snowfall totals have surpassed the 1-foot mark in several locations. As of Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall total was reported in Dupuyer, Montana, where 32 inches of snow has fallen, according to the National Weather Service. The small town located in northern Montana sits at an elevation of 4,117 feet above sea level. Sugar Loaf, a mountain that stands at 11,403 feet above sea level in southern Wyoming, measured 27 inches of snow on Wednesday morning. At the base of Sugar Loaf, snowfall totals were far less, with only 8.4 inches of reported.
In North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, northern Iowa and Wisconsin, snowfall totals ranged from just over 1 inch to 14.5 inches. Silver Bay, Minnesota, which is located north of Duluth, on the Lake Superior coastline, reported up to 14.5 inches of snow on Tuesday morning.
The dashcam on a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle caught a close call on Interstate 80 near Rawlins when a semi-trailer truck nearly struck a trooper. The trooper had been returning to his vehicle after investigating another crash when he looked up just in time to bolt to the side of his car. Not a moment later, the truck barreled past, narrowly avoiding the trooper as it ran through the median. In the background near the first crash, two other troopers were seen scrambling to stay clear of the vehicle.
A dashcam captured the moment a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol ran out of the way of an out-of-control semi-truck near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80 recently.
People across the Denver area soaked up the sunshine on Tuesday, with temperatures around 60 degrees making it feel more like early April than the middle of February. But as residents woke up on Wednesday, they were hit by the harsh reality that it is still winter. On Tuesday night, an Arctic front blasted through eastern Colorado, replacing the springlike conditions with bitterly cold air. The mercury in Denver plummeted to 7 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 14 degrees below zero. Snow accompanied the arrival of colder air, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the Mile High City is forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of powder through Wednesday evening.
A dog walker checks a mobile device while guiding dogs to take advantage of temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit while passing by an ice-covered lake in Washington Park Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ahead of a major winter storm, numerous highways and roads were preemptively closed in Arizona. “With extreme winter weather forecast for the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Arizona Department of Public Safety have taken the rare step to preemptively close select highways to keep motorists safe,” ADOT officials said in a press release.
A more than 260-mile stretch of Interstate 40 was closed from just west of Flagstaff, Arizona, to the Arizona-New Mexico border on Wednesday morning. A large section of Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff, Arizona, was closed as well. “ADOT strongly advises against traveling during the current winter storm warning,” the department wrote. “Drivers who choose to travel on other roadways during this week’s storms should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in extreme winter conditions.” ADOT will reopen the highways when it is deemed safe to do so.
A blizzard is defined as a storm that brings sustained winds or wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and visibility of less than one-quarter of a mile for three consecutive hours. Visibility decline can be created from considerable falling or blowing snow. Rate of snowfall is not needed for blizzard criteria, although some blizzards may produce snowfall rates of 2-6 inches per hour. A blizzard may be produced by a large-scale storm, lake-effect snow, a press of cold air or strong winds blowing across a surface made of powdery snow.
The cross-country storm responsible for winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings from the Southwest into the Midwest prompted hundreds of canceled flights by Wednesday morning. The majority of the cancellations were out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where nearly 400 arriving and departing flights were scratched, according to FlightAware. The area was under a winter storm warning at the time.
Farther east, Detroit was under a winter weather advisory and a special weather statement, with surrounding counties under ice storm or freezing rain warnings. Just over 100 flights were canceled to and from Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport, and, in the West, roughly 200 arrivals and departures were canceled out of the Denver International Airport in Colorado.
