Between 2 and 5 inches of snow have fallen across Minneapolis over the past 24 hours, and it is just a taste of what’s to come. AccuWeather meteorologists predict blizzard conditions will develop across southern Minnesota later Wednesday into Wednesday night, potentially reaching downtown Minneapolis. Even if blizzard conditions are not observed in the city, snow will still create significant disruptions across Minneapolis.

“Think twice before you need to travel,” Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said, according to Minneapolis-based news station KSTP. “Our state troopers and our dispatchers thank you in advance for those of you who have the chance to stay home and not drive somewhere because that just gives everyone else a bit more room to do the work to keep the roads clean.”

AccuWeather is forecasting 18 to 24 inches of snow for Minneapolis, which could make this storm one of the biggest February snowstorms in city history. At least 16.5 inches of snow must accumulate for the storm to rank as one of the top 10 February snowstorms. However, it is unlikely to become the worst in city history, with that title belonging to a snowstorm in February of 2019 that unloaded 39 inches of snow across Minneapolis.