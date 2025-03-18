Late-week storm set to bring wet snow to parts of northeastern US

As a chaotic March weather pattern evolves, another warmup will be followed by a wintry whiplash with snow in parts of the Northeast later this week.

Copied

As temperatures change during the transition between winter and spring, AccuWeather’s Jon Porter shows how you can use the RealFeel® on the AccuWeather app to make the best weather-related decisions.

A storm forecast to form over the mid-Atlantic Thursday will bring accumulating snow to northern and central New England and parts of eastern New York by Friday. AccuWeather meteorologists say rain can become mixed with snow in other parts of the Northeast at the tail end of the storm.

March is often a chaotic month in terms of weather conditions, and the weather pattern into early next week will be a prime example. There will be a quick flip from warmth at midweek with rain and thunderstorms to chilly conditions with snow in some areas.

The storm will trigger severe weather in the central United States from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

Then, as the storm's cold front pivots to the Atlantic coast, a secondary storm will form along it, setting off severe thunderstorms from the coastal Carolinas to part of the mid-Atlantic Thursday--which happens to be the first official day of astronomical spring.

Thursday's spring warmth will quickly fade. Soon after the thunderstorms diminish Thursday night, the storm will tap fresh cold air and trigger accumulating snow in part of the Northeast.

How extensive the area of steady snow becomes will depend on how efficient the storm is at generating cold air--just like when a new freezer is plugged in for the first time, it takes a while for the water in the tray to freeze.

"Except for northern New England, where it will snow and accumulate down into the valleys, this will be a higher elevation snowfall in central New England, parts of eastern New York and even into portions of northeastern Pennsylvania," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said, "In these central Appalachians areas, the accumulating snow can dip down to around 1,500 feet or so later Thursday night to Friday morning."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Depending on elevation, from 1-6 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Green Mountains, the White Mountains, the Adirondacks, and, to some extent, the Catskills from the storm from Thursday night to Friday. The greatest amount of snow will fall on the ridges.

Should the storm ramp up quickly, some snowflakes may mix in at the tail end of the steady rain Friday, even into some of the elevations near sea level of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England.

"Regardless, the storm will pull colder air in at ground level, but even much colder air in higher up in the atmosphere on Friday," Dombek said, "That's a recipe for fairly widespread wet snow [mixed with rain] showers in the region during Friday midday and afternoon."

A trailing storm, mostly in the higher levels of the atmosphere, will slide through Saturday. That may cause mixed rain and snow shower activity to resume over the central Appalachians.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring the track and intensity of a storm for Monday that is likely to bring snow and a wintry mix to parts of the region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.