Police: Icy roads 'likely' caused 15-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Massachusetts Turnpike

Several people were injured in the pileup in central Massachusetts, which experienced below-freezing temperatures and gusty winds overnight.

Some of the vehicles that were pinned between tractor-trailers in the 15-vehicle chain-reaction crash that took place on the Mass Turnpike (I-90) in Brimfield late Thursday night. (Massachusetts State Police)

Authorities believe icy roads caused a 15-vehicle pileup on the Massachusetts Turnpike/Interstate 90 late Thursday night that sent several people to the hospital.

Massachusetts State Police said emergency crews responded to the chain-reaction crash, which involved multiple tractor-trailer trucks, around 11:20 p.m. in Brimfield, located between Springfield and Worcester. Multiple drivers and passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries was still being determined Friday morning, police said.

Photos shared by police show crushed cars pinned beneath and between tractor-trailers, some stacked up.

Police said icy road conditions at the time likely caused the large crash. The National Weather Service had reported an icy mix of precipitation with strong wind gusts passing through the region Thursday night, with temperatures near 30 degrees Fahrenheit around the time of the accident.

All eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed until 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Some cars were pinned under tractor-trailers in the 15-vehicle chain-reaction crash that took place on the Mass Turnpike (I-90) in Brimfield late Thursday night. (Massachusetts State Police)

Authorities said several people were injured and 15 vehicles had to be towed from the scene of this chain-reaction crash on the Mass Turnpike (I-90) in Brimfield late Thursday night. (Massachusetts State Police)

