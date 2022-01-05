Icy conditions turn roads into skating rinks across Northeast
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jan. 5, 2022 8:00 AM EST
After portions of the Interstate-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic dealt with a travel nightmare earlier this week, another helping of wintry weather is being linked to more accidents along the East coast Wednesday morning.
The plunging temperatures, combined with some lingering light rain and drizzle produced freezing rain across the area early on Wednesday morning and left slick spots in portions of the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to New York City.
The above radar image shows icy precipitation falling across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and southern Connecticut early on Wednesday morning. The wintry precipitation, in combination with near-freezing temperatures, brought icy conditions on roadways.
In South Philadelphia, up to 20 vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge, Philadelphia fire officials told CBS Philly.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, there were no reports of injuries but the bridge remained closed.
Other crashes were reported across the region, including a four-vehicle accident near the Philadelphia Zoo and on I-76 eastbound near Roosevelt Boulevard.
In New Jersey, News 12 Reporter Tony Capuo reported that the icy conditions caused a fatal crash on Route 34 in Middlesex County.
On radio station 1010WINS in New York City, traffic anchor Karen Stewart said that Newark was "a skating rink" on Wednesday morning.
"With air temperatures across the region Wednesday morning starting near freezing, bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible areas for icy spots on the roads," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.
The wintry weather is forecast to continue to move northeastward as the morning progresses, likely bringing more travel issues to portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The end of the threat for widespread icy travel will end once air and road temperatures rise noticeably above freezing, likely late morning. Temperatures are forecast to climb throughout the morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for locations from Philadelphia to New York City.
Another round of wintry weather is forecast to strike this area of the country Thursday into Friday, likely bringing another helping of travel difficulties for the region.
