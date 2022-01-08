Ice to spread across Midwest, Northeast this weekend
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jan. 8, 2022 11:48 AM EST
Another storm will move into the Northeast and produce more wintry weather. This time, ice will be the greater concern.
Old Man Winter has plowed into the eastern U.S. at full force since the start of 2022, and AccuWeather forecasters say winter shows no signs of letting up in the coming days.
Bone-chilling cold had already settled into the northern tier by Saturday morning. Temperatures from St. Louis to Washington, D.C., started off in the lower 20s, with temperatures in the teens and single digits from Chicago to New York City and Boston. These chilly conditions will set the stage for the threat of ice in these regions.
"The Arctic air in place will be hard to dislodge from the Midwest and Northeast through Sunday, and that's bad news as warm, Gulf moisture migrates northward," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Benz further explains that the warm, Gulf air will allow for precipitation to fall as rain, but the cold layer of air near the ground means that the droplets will likely freeze upon contact with the ground.
Some freezing drizzle first started to fall Saturday morning across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
Through Saturday night, freezing rain will spread northeastward, engulfing more of Missouri and portions of Illinois, eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northern Indiana and lower Michigan.
The freezing rain and drizzle coverage in this area is expected to be rather spotty in nature, so the glaze of ice may not occur everywhere. However, any location that does get freezing rain will make for slick conditions on any roads and sidewalks that go untreated.
Some major roadways, such as I-55, I-65, I-70 and I-80, could be impacted as well as secondary roads.
The icy spots could be even more difficult to see once the sun sets on Saturday. Travelers should be extra cautious on any surface that looks like it may be wet, and especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Freezing rain is forecast to spread into the interior Northeast overnight on Saturday. Before the sun rises on Sunday morning, freezing rain is expected to reach central Pennsylvania and Maryland and much of Upstate New York. Icy conditions in these areas will linger through the morning.
"Ice may be more significant along and just east of the spine of the Appalachian Mountains in Pennsylvania," added Benz.
In addition to the crests of the mountains helping to trap the cold air in the valleys, more intense rainfall is also expected to move into this area, making significant icing more of a threat.
In this area is where ice accumulations could reach 0.25 of an inch. In addition to making for difficult travel, ice amounts of this magnitude can lead to down trees and power lines, resulting in isolated power outages.
Icy conditions are also expected to stretch near the I-95 corridor from the northern and western suburbs of Washington, D.C., up through Boston and into Maine by the end of the day. Unlike how the storm will impact the Midwest earlier in the weekend, ice may be more widespread.
Even in areas only expected to receive plain rain with this storm, such as areas closer to the Atlantic Coast, should be on alert for icy conditions before the start of the workweek. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing on Sunday night in places like Atlantic City and New York City, meaning any lingering wet spots or standing water could freeze and turn icy.
Behind this winter storm, another blast of Arctic air is expected to sweep from the northern Plains through the Midwest and Northeast. High temperatures in Minneapolis are forecast to only be in the single digits on Sunday and Monday, with high temperatures in the teens for Detroit and Chicago by Monday. Some locations in the Northeast on Tuesday could have the lowest temperatures so far this season.
